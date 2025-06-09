Woman who dropped 25 kilos in a year shares 6 unpopular weight loss tips for drastic transformation

Mahtab Ekay, a fitness coach, underwent a remarkable transformation, losing 25 kilos in just one year. She regularly shares glimpses of her weight loss journey along with practical diet and workout tips on Instagram to inspire her followers. On June 8, Mahtab posted weight loss tips designed to help shed those extra kilos more effectively. Know these weight loss tips that can help in shedding the extra kilos faster. (Pixabay)

1. You have to be in a calorie deficit to lose fat:

It always works. But your age, genetics, or hormones might make it harder to create a deficit, they don’t cancel it. Don’t give up, girl. It’s just a matter of understanding your maintenance calories and adjusting from there. Also read | Man who dropped from 140 kg to 78 kg shares weight loss secrets: 'I cut out all processed carbs, stuck to water and tea'

2. Fruit isn’t bad because it has sugar:

It also has fiber, water, and nutrients your body needs. Be mindful with higher-calorie fruits like mangoes or bananas, but overall, fruit is a fantastic part of fat loss. Add watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, apples to the diet.

3. Manage cravings with protein:

Start your morning with 30g+ of protein before 10 a.m. If you’re always on the go, turn your morning coffee into a protein coffee.

4. Drink water:

Drink half of your bodyweight in ounces of water. Increase your fiber intake from 25g to 45–60g/day. This can help with bloating and constipation. However, you need to test and find what works best for you.

5. Workout:

Focus on training each muscle group at least 2x/week with a structured lifting plant and track your lifts for progressive overload. Progress isn’t just heavier weights, it can be better form, slower tempo, or more sets/reps. You won’t hit new numbers every week and that’s okay. What matters is trying to beat something from last session, even if it’s small.

6. Add veggies to every main meal and eat them first:

They’re high in fiber and help with fullness, slower digestion, and more stable blood sugar which means fewer cravings later in the day. Also read | Woman who lost 55 kg without dieting reveals what she eats in a day to maintain the weight: ‘I finally began to heal'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.