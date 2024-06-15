Under-eye dark circles can be a quite frustrating beauty concern for both men and women, especially when they don't seem to go away no matter how much you sleep or take care of your skin. While lack of sleep and fatigue are often blamed for these pesky circles, there are several other factors that contribute to their appearance. Dark circles under eyes? Blame these health issues and lifestyle choices; skincare tips to treat them (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Surbhi Deshpande, Dermatologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “Dark circles under your eyes are commonly seen owing to various factors such as genetics, allergies, old age, poor eating habits, fatigue, or excessive screen time. They can make you look tired, ill, or even old. Insufficient sleep, excessive sun exposure, certain vitamin deficiencies can also be the reason behind these pesky circles.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She added, “Moreover, dehydration can also induce dark circles making you look dull. Excessive sun exposure can also invite dark circles. To fade away the appearance of dark circles, one can opt for laser therapy, dermal fillers, blepharoplasty, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections can do the trick. Apart from these things, using sunscreen over SPF 50, cold compresses, Aloe Vera gel can help to tackle the growing menace of dark circles.”

Echoing that dark circles are the most important cosmetic concern worldwide, Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic, revealed, “They appear owing to genetics, smoking, alcohol, and medical conditions such as low hemoglobin, frequent rubbing of eyes, over-the-counter pills, dry skin, atopic dermatitis or eczema, is a chronic (long-lasting) disease that causes inflammation, redness, and irritation of the skin. Dark circles worsen with aging due to loosening of our skin and loss of subcutaneous fat.”

She explained, “Due to ageing, the skin loses fat and collagen, causing the bluish blood vessels to start appearing and a loose translucent skin overlying the muscle and one may have dark circles. Even watching electronics for longer durations, rubbing your eyes, and not washing makeup of your eyes properly can cause dark circles. The treatment of dark circles depends on the etiological factors, treating the cause is the most important thing, apart from that topical caffeine and peptide creams have shown some benefits.”

To manage dark circles, Dr Shareefa Chause advised, “Massage the under eyes with Argan oil, use a good hydrating face mask, get a good night’s sleep, and avoid rubbing or constantly touching your eyes. Massaging can help reduce fluid retention and improve circulation, ultimately helping to diminish the appearance of dark circles over time. One should also have a balanced diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients. Magnesium plays a crucial role in skin health and can help reduce inflammation and puffiness around the eyes. Use sunscreen and moisturizers recommended by the doctor only.”

She concluded, “In addition to these tips, staying hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy skin and reducing the appearance of dark circles. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day can help flush out toxins and maintain proper hydration levels in the delicate skin under your eyes.”