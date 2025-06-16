Weight loss coach who shed 20 kg ‘stubborn belly fat’ shares 5 inflammation signs women over 30 should never ignore

Ann-Maria Tom, a hormonal weight loss coach who shed 45 lbs/20.4 kg of stubborn belly fat during her transformation journey, often shares tips and hacks to lose stubborn weight and belly fat, without restrictive diets, on social media. In a post shared on June 12, Ann listed five common inflammation signs that women over 30 should never ignore. Chronic inflammation can lead to skin issues, brain fog, and a few more problems that you shouldn't ignore.

5 signs of chronic inflammation

She captioned the post, “I wish more women over 30 knew these 5 common signs of inflammation they are ignoring and it was super easy to fix them.” Let's find out what the weight loss coach suggested:

1. Constant Fatigue

Feeling tired all the time, even after a full night’s sleep? Per the weight loss coach, it could be a sign of chronic inflammation, as it can drain your energy levels.

2. Joint Pain or Stiffness

Another sign of inflammation in women over 30s is joint pain or stiffness. “Persistent aches or swelling in your joints might be a sign your body is fighting inflammation,” Ann wrote.

3. Skin Issues

Rashes, redness, or conditions like eczema or psoriasis can be linked to inflammation, according to the weight loss coach. Therefore, women over 30s shouldn't ignore this sign.

4. Brain Fog

Another sign of chronic inflammation is brain fog. If you struggle to focus or remember things, it could be an indicator of chronic inflammation. “Inflammation can affect your brain function,” Ann said.

5. Digestive Problems

Lastly, she stated that issues like gas, diarrhoea, or constipation can signal inflammation in your gut.

Here’s how to address these issues:

Per the weight loss coach, you can address these chronic inflammation signs by taking a few steps, including:

1. Track your triggers (use notes app with food/mood log)

2. Prioritise sleep like your career depends on it (one way you can do it is by setting your phone to dnd)

3. Move gently but consistently (walking meeting instead of coffee chat).

In the end, she added, “Your body keeps score. Time to listen.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.