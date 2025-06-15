Nutritionist shares 5 habits for weight loss: 'Losing 10-15 kg doesn’t require starvation'

According to nutritionist Neha Parihar, breaking through a weight plateau can be challenging, but it's achievable with the right approach. In her June 14 Instagram post, Neha said, “Losing 10-15 kg doesn’t require starvation, fancy powders, or 2-hour workouts.” According to her, what really works is 'a system that works with your body, not against it'. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares how she lost face fat Eating regular, nutrient-dense meals can help support overall health, energy levels, and weight management. (Unsplash)

Weight loss diet: 5 things to do

For weight loss, she suggested you focus on adding nutritious foods to your diet rather than restricting or fearing certain foods. She shared some healthy options, writing in her caption, “Food to eat, not fear…” As per Neha, here’s what your weight loss plan should include:

1. High-fibre veggies and fruits to cleanse the gut

2. Healthy fats (ghee, seeds, coconut) for hormone balance

3. Protein-rich options to cut cravings

4. Fermented foods for gut repair

5. Seed cycling to stabilise your cycle

By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can nourish your body and support your overall health and well-being. But is that enough? According to Neha, focusing on building healthy habits rather than restrictive or punitive ones can lead to a more sustainable and positive approach to wellness. By focusing on building these habits, you can create a healthier relationship with food, exercise, and your body.

‘Never skip meals’

She shared a list of 'habits to build and not break yourself with':

1. Balanced meals > starvation diets

2. Moving your body daily > random YouTube workouts

3. Deep sleep every night

4. Never skipping meals (especially breakfast)

Herbs that are good for hormone and weight loss

Neha also shared the herbs you can include in your diet for hormone and weight support – these natural ingredients have been used for centuries in various traditional medicines and culinary practices.

Speaking of them, Neha said, “Spearmint, cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha — all work naturally with your body to fight inflammation, reduce cravings, and improve metabolism.”

Use supplements only when truly needed

According to Neha, certain supplements can be beneficial when used judiciously and under the right circumstances. “(Use) supplements only when truly needed. Magnesium, zinc, inositol (especially for PCOS), omega-3s, and vitamin D — are all scientifically shown to help unblock stuck weight when used right,” she said.

Remember, supplements should complement a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, not replace them. Moreover, when considering supplements, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional to determine if supplements are necessary and to discuss potential interactions with medications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.