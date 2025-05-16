Dietician shares veg and non-veg Indian meal plans for sustainable weight loss

What you eat plays a big role in your weight loss goals. With a growing sway towards Western diets like the Mediterranean or gluten-free diet, home-cooked Indian foods sometimes get a bad rap, frowned upon for being too oily, too heavy, or sometimes even too nutritionally shallow to be effective. You can lose the inches and kilos with the help of Indian foods too.(Image by Pixabay)

But here’s the catch- when planned smartly, your everyday roti, sabzi, dal, and even rice can become a perfectly balanced, nutrient-dense meal that supports your sustainable weight loss goals.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian and Weight Management Expert, shared how one can integrate traditional meals in weight loss plans.

He explained, “Traditional Indian diets, when thoughtfully planned, can be incredibly effective for sustainable weight loss. With a rich variety of grains, pulses, spices, and probiotic foods, Indian meal plans offer a nutrient-dense, flavourful, and holistic approach to weight management.”

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj shared a detailed guide with us that covers all the essentials, from aiding metabolism to the breakdown of the macronutrients.

Here's the guide:

1. Indian meal plans

Vegetarian plan (approx. 1200-1400 kcal/day)

Morning (empty stomach):

Warm water with lemon and soak methi seeds

Breakfast:

2 moong dal chillas with mint chutney + 1 cup curd

Mid-morning:

1 fruit (apple/guava) or coconut water

Lunch:

1 bajra roti

1 cup lauki sabzi

½ cup dal

Salad + chaas

Evening snack:

Roasted chana or murmura bhel (with onion, tomato, lemon)

Dinner:

1 small bowl khichdi (brown rice + moong dal + veggies)

Steamed broccoli or sautéed greens

Bedtime:

Warm turmeric milk (low fat)

Non-vegetarian plan (approx. 1400-1600 kcal/day)

Morning:

Jeera water or green tea

Breakfast:

1 boiled egg + 2 multigrain toasts + ½ avocado or chutney

Mid-morning:

A handful of nuts (almond, walnuts)

Lunch:

Grilled chicken breast

1 small bowl brown rice

Stir-fried vegetables + curd

Evening snack:

1 boiled egg or homemade chicken soup

Dinner:

1 multigrain roti

Methi chicken or egg bhurji

Cucumber and carrot salad

Bedtime:

Herbal tea or 1 tsp isabgol in lukewarm water

2. Portion control

1/2 of your plate with vegetables.

1/4 of your plate with complex carbohydrates, roti/rice/millets.

1/4 of your plate with protein, dal, paneer, tofu, lean meat.

Benefit: Using visual ways of portioning your foods will assist in regulating overeating by controlling portions without the issue of doing calorie counts.

3. Indian ingredients to improve metabolism

Traditional spices, such as turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, have thermogenic properties to possibly aid in metabolism naturally.

Ajwain (carom seeds) aids in digestion and may relieve bloating.

These may be uncommon, but Fenugreek (methi) seeds, soaked in water overnight and consumed first thing on an empty stomach, can curb appetite and help regulate blood sugar levels.

Benefit: These all promote gut health and the underlying metabolic mechanics for fat burning.

4. Macros through Indian food

There are natural sources of complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats in Indian food.

Carbs: Brown rice, millets (ragi, jowar, bajra), broken wheat (daliya).

Protein: Moong dal, rajma, chana, paneer, tofu, curd, lean protein such as chicken/fish.

Fats: Mustard oil, coconut oil, ghee (in moderation) have essential fatty acids.

Benefit: These foods will help to stabilise blood sugar, eliminate flat-lining and the binge that comes with crashing.

5. Fermented and probiotic foods for gut

Curd (dahi) is full of probiotics (Lactobacillus acidophilus) that help with digestion, immunity and metabolic output. Nutrition factors include protein, calcium, Vitamin B12, and probiotics.

Idli/Dosa batter is also fermented and is packed with bacteria that support gut health and also improve the bioavailability of nutrients.

Kanji or homemade pickles may also be possible sources of good bacteria and enzymes.

Benefit: A healthy gut is well established as being associated with improved fat metabolism and weight management.

6. Indian fibres

Grains: Bajra, jowar, and brown rice are rich in fibre.

Vegetables such as lauki, tinda, bhindi, and karela, which are low-calorie and fibre-rich, are other good foods.

Psyllium husk (Isabgol) is a soluble fibre that will assist with digestion and satiety.

Benefit: Will keep you satisfied as it keeps you full longer and you don't eat again until your next meal, thus lowering the number of calories you eat through mindful eating.

7. Indian drinks

Jeera (cumin) water aids in digestion and helps to break down fat.

Lemon and honey in warm water, taken first thing in the morning and only on an empty stomach, will help you burn fat.

Buttermilk (Chaas) is low in calories & a good source of probiotics (yoghurt) and calcium.

Benefit: Will keep your body alkaline, improve your digestive ability, and enhance your cleansing and detoxifying capabilities.

8. Increase meal frequency with small, homemade portions

Eating every 3-4 hours can keep the appetite away, keep your energy up by preventing hunger, and ultimately avoid overeating.

If you eat controlled portions of roti-sabzi-dal, you will be better off than when you skip meals and overeat later.

Use utensils that are made from steel or ceramic, skipping plastic utensils, as some plastics still leach hormone disruptors such as BPA.

Benefit: Will help regulate your insulin levels and encourage mindful eating habits that will last a lifetime.

