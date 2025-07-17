3 prenatal Yoga exercises, workout tips to lower stress hormones in expecting mothers and boost baby’s birth weight

Guided visualisations or mental imagery exercises are particularly effective during pregnancy, or so experts claim. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja C Thukral, Associate Director - Department of Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Faridabad, shared, “They calm the nervous system, promote positive thinking and help mothers imagine their baby thriving in the womb.” Pregnancy Yoga isn’t just stretching, it is brain programming for your baby, say experts.(Image by Freepik)

Visualisation practice example:

Dr Pooja C Thukral suggested that while seated in a cross-legged position:

Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths

Visualise your womb as a warm, glowing cocoon

Imagine your baby floating peacefully, moving gently to your breath

Picture your breath as golden light flowing in and out, touching your baby

Silently say, “I see you, I love you, I’m here for you.”

She recommended that you can combine this with gentle movements, such as:

1. Cat-Cow pose:

Cat-cow pose: These two positions mainly targets the back but also relaxes the abdominal muscles. In the cow pose, you need to stretch your head and tailbone up as you breathe. Breath out slowly and take the cat pose where you need to look down and curve your body.(Instagram/yoga.daily.inspirations)

Flow with the rhythm of your breath, visualizing the spine creating a cradle for your baby.

2. Butterfly pose:

Butterfly pose(Shutterstock)

Place your hands on your belly and whisper sweet words or affirmations to your child.

3. Child’s Pose:

Child pose eases the tension in the back.(Shutterstock)

Rest your forehead on the mat and imagine your baby resting peacefully in your womb.

Dr Pooja C Thukral said, “Many mothers instinctively begin totalk to their babies during yoga — offering encouragement, love, or even light humor. These acts of conscious communication buildtrust and emotional safety.”

Evidence: How maternal calmness affects fetal health

The emotional state of a pregnant woman is not just important for her — it influences her baby’semotional blueprint.

Key Research Findings:

A study in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that prenatal yoga reduces cortisol levels in pregnant women and is associated with improved birth weights and lower incidence of preterm labor.

found that prenatal yoga reduces cortisol levels in pregnant women and is associated with improved birth weights and lower incidence of preterm labor. Research published in Developmental Psychobiology suggests that babies exposed to high maternal stress in the womb may have altered stress regulation, increasing risk of behavioral issues later.

suggests that babies exposed to high maternal stress in the womb may have altered stress regulation, increasing risk of behavioral issues later. Mothers who practiced mindfulness during pregnancy reported stronger bonding scores postpartum, according to a BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth study.

This underscores the message: When you are emotionally balanced, your baby receives those signals too. Prenatal yoga provides a structured way to maintain this balance throughout the trimesters.

Gynecologist’s tips for safe and meaningful practice

When to Start:

Startafter 12–13 weeks, once the risk of miscarriage reduces

Earlier, you can practiceguided meditation or light breathwork

How Often:

2–3 sessions per week is ideal

Even10–15 minutes daily of breathwork and mindfulness can be powerful

What to Avoid:

Intense physical poses or breath holds

Any pose that causes discomfort or strain

Long sessions without breaks, especially in late pregnancy

What to Include:

Gentle stretches (hip openers, side body stretches)

(hip openers, side body stretches) Pelvic awareness exercises

Deep breathing with belly connection

with belly connection Affirmations or journaling after sessions

Yoga is a conversation between you and your baby

Dr Pooja C Thukral said, “Yoga during pregnancy is more than wellness — it’sa sacred dialogue between you and your baby. Every breath you take, every thought you soften, every kind word you whisper builds a bridge between two lives, even before birth.”

She concluded, “In a world filled with noise, prenatal yoga offers stillness. In the whirlwind of change, it brings grounding. In the vulnerability of new beginnings, it offers strength. Yoga for two is a gentle, loving practice — one that begins before your baby is born and continues long after they arrive in your arms.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.