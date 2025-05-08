Woman who lost 32 kg shares how to avoid loose skin after shedding kilos: 'I didn’t rush weight loss using crash diets'

Online weight loss coach Becca says she has dropped 70 pounds (31.7 kg) – she went from 190 pounds to 120 pounds (approximately 86 kg to 54 kg). Becca, who keeps documenting her weight loss journey on her Instagram page Flexx With Bex, shared a video on May 1 in which she highlighted strategies to minimise loose skin after drastic weight loss. Also read | Woman lost impressive amount of arm and back fat without any stretch marks or loose skin with this simple home workout Becca keeps documenting her weight loss journey on her Instagram page Flexx With Bex. (Instagram/ Flexx With Bex)

Based on her experience, Becca suggested aiming for a slow and steady weight loss to give your skin time to adapt. She also said that building muscle mass through strength training can help fill out the skin and reduce sagging. She said, “My skin isn’t super loose, but it isn’t super tight either, and that’s okay. But if you’re wondering how I don’t have more loose skin than I do, it’s because...”

After significant weight loss, some people may still experience loose skin. Here's what Becca says could help control that:

1. Avoid rapid weight loss

She said, “I didn’t rush the weight loss using crash diets or rapid weight loss methods. I lost it slowly and steadily. To avoid as much loose skin as possible, you need to give your body to adjust and accommodate for the large weight loss. I didn’t do any crazy restrictions, diets or calorie counting. I worked with a registered dietitian who taught me to heal my relationship with food, eat balanced meals, and slowly, but sustainably lose the weight.”

Becca added, “Many people you see who have lots of excess skin likely used methods that had quick results (that may or may not last): weight loss surgery like gastric sleeve, Ozempic, crash diets, keto, extreme calorie deficits, etc. While those methods may work for weight loss (temporarily), the rapid weight loss will cause more loose skin. Your skin’s elasticity can’t keep up with the quick change. And I believe the faster you lose it, the faster you’ll gain it back.”

2. Weight training

“I focused on weight training and muscle building as opposed to fat burning and weight loss. The more muscle you build, the less flabby and soft you will look. The muscle will fill you out. Muscle mass leads to burning fat, so you WILL lose weight. Muscle mass is more metabolically active than fat tissue, which means building muscle through strength training will increase your overall calories burn,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.