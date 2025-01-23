Woman who lost 62 kg shows her drastic physical transformation in video: 'Don't let fear of loose skin stop you'

Losing weight after giving birth or if you are overweight can be an arduous journey. However, Instagram user and fitness influencer Ketia Osibogun achieved the intense task – she dropped from a size 20 to a size 4 without the gym. Ketia helps mothers lose weight from home and often shares her fitness journey and tips on social media. Also Read | Oprah on taking Ozempic: ‘Weight loss drug is not taking easy way out’ Fitness influencer Ketia Osibogun lost almost 62 kg in a drastic transformation.

In one of her posts, Ketia, who lost 136 pounds naturally (approximately 62 kg), urged her followers not to let the fear of losing skin stop them from getting healthy. She also shared an inspiring message with the video.

Love your body!

Ketia's video shows her flaunting her stretch marks and her loose skin after a drastic weight loss transformation. She titled the video, “I love my body the most I ever have. This body gave me 3 amazing kids and lost 136 lbs naturally.” In the caption, she stressed that even if she got the same results after changing her lifestyle and choosing her health over everything else, she would do it again and wouldn't remove the loose skin. “I would do it over and over again, still knowing this is my body. Don't let the fear of loose skin stop you from getting healthy. And no, I won't have it removed. I'm keeping it 🥰,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, when you lose significant weight, it becomes hard for the collagen and elastin fibres to return to their original state. This condition mainly occurs when one goes through rapid weight loss, causing loose or excess skin.

Therefore, the best way to avoid loose skin is gradual weight loss. Make it a journey, not a destination you have to reach by any means. Per a study led by Alexandra Cremona, University of Limerick, when we make small calorie deficits, it leads to gradual reductions in weight, which is healthier and more effective than drastic transformations.

Calorie restriction can also lead to sudden hormonal changes that can affect appetite and metabolism of the body, leading to reduced satiety, increased hunger and a drop in metabolic rate.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.