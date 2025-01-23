Woman who went from 99 kg to 58 kg and lost 41 kg shares 10-minute dumbbell workout for toned arms, shoulders

Fitness coach and nutritionist Saachi Pai's weight loss journey is an inspiring one. The influencer used to weigh 99 kg and lost 90 pounds or approximately 41 kg during her fitness journey. Now, she weighs around 58 kg and shares fitness hacks, workout routines, and healthy diet options on social media. In a recent video, she dropped a 10-minute workout routine that will help you tone your arms. Let's look at the exercises she suggested. Saachi used to weigh 99 kg, and she managed to lose 41 kg.

10-minute arm and shoulder workout

Saachi explained in the post that the workouts are beginner-friendly and are quick and effective. They can be done at home or the gym - you can do it alone or with a workout partner. All you need is a set of dumbbells. She suggested doing 7 moves and each exercise to be done for 12 repetitions and 3 sets. “Start with a light pair of dumbbells of 3 lbs (1.36) for set one. If it felt doable, then do 15 reps in set 2,” she added.

1. For the first exercise, with her arms out and back in, Saachi kept her upper arms close to her body and pushed them out and in.

2. She did a shoulder dumbbell press for the second exercise by moving both her arms up and down.

3. From shoulder dumbbell presses, she switched the movement to where she brought her forearms up and down.

4. In the fourth exercise, keeping her hands in the same position, she brought her forearms inwards, in front of her chest and out. She maintained a 90-degree angle with her arms through the 2nd, 3rd and 4th exercises.

5. In the fifth exercise, the influencer lifted one arm up and maintained the other at a 90-degree angle. She repeated the movement alternatively.

6. For the sixth exercise, Saachi did pulses for 30 seconds.

7. Lastly, for the seventh movement, she extended her arms to the front and parallel to the ground. Then, she rotated them in an action that imitated driving a car.

“Do this workout twice this week; it’s meant to get you shredded in the arms and shoulders. We will gradually increase our strength and movements. I lost 90 lbs naturally doing workouts like this at home,” she suggested.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.