Woman lost impressive amount of arm and back fat without any stretch marks or loose skin with this simple home workout

Postpartum weight loss can be challenging. Neetika, a mother of two, shared that she reduced her breast size and shed the extra fat from her arms and back with a exercise routine at home. Neetika's Instagram profile is replete with fitness inspo on how to lose weight at home. "I started from here after 2 kids and breastfeeding and in 6 months I reduced from 37C to 32A without getting any stretch marks or loose skin," Neetika wrote as she shared a picture of herself from her pre-weight loss days. "I did this transformation at home by doing exercises like these with lighter weights," Neetika shared her weight loss workout routine.(Instagram/@neetika_and_arya)

Can you lose weight without going to the gym?

Neetika added that it is not necessary to hit the gym to shed the extra kilos. With a healthy home workout routine, anyone can lose weight and get the desired body weight.

"I have reduced my breast size from 37 C to 32 A at my own home after 2 kids and breastfeeding and also got a toned body at home. Now I want to simplify it for you guys, I know gym freaks are going to tell you that if you want to reduce your chest fat then you need to do pull-ups, push-ups, bench press in different angles. And watching so many different videos on Internet where people lifting heavy weights to get a toned body and to gain muscles can make you overwhelmed and make you think you will never able to make this change in body; because either you can't go to gym or are afraid of lifting heavy," read an excerpt of her caption.

Check our her weight loss workout routine

Neetika further shared a home workout routine that can help in shedding the extra kilos. In the reel, she performed a number of hand workouts, first without weights and then with one kilo dumbbells.

"I did this transformation at home by doing exercises like these with lighter weights. So, if you're a person or a postpartum mom and looking for normal fitness where you want to look fit, strong and lean, then you can follow my exercises."

Consistency and determination are the keys to weight loss, Neetika added. "You just need the right mindset and consistency. Start small and keep on doing it and see how everything changes within a month," Neetika shared in the reel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.