Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Deepti Sadhwani's drastic weight loss: Find out how she lost 17 kg in just 6 months

BySanya Panwar
Dec 11, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Deepti Sadhwani reveals she incorporated aerial yoga, boxing, and swimming into her workout regime for her 17 kg weight loss. Don't miss her diet secrets.

Deepti Sadhwani of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma fame has undergone quite the transformation this year. In a new interview with ETimes, the actor opened up about how she went from from 75 to 58 kg withing six months. There's no denying that losing weight can be hard and frustrating and it takes commitment, hard work, and, for many, a complete lifestyle makeover. Same was true for Deepti. Also read | Srishti Dixit reveals her diet and fitness secrets, what triggered her weight loss journey: 'I eat everything but...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Deepti Sadhwani reveals her diet and fitness secrets. (Instagram/Deepti Sadhwani)
Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Deepti Sadhwani reveals her diet and fitness secrets. (Instagram/Deepti Sadhwani)

Deepti shares her diet secrets for weight loss

She told the publication, “It (losing weight) wasn’t easy. There were days I wanted to give up, but I reminded myself that every small step matters. Progress was slow but steady, and that’s where the magic lies... I eliminated sugar, processed foods, and preservatives while adopting a gluten-free diet. Intermittent fasting, strictly 16 hours a day, became my mantra, along with mindful calorie tracking. My approach was rooted in balance, even allowing for the occasional cheat day.”

Deepti Sadhwani reveals workout details

With all her hard work towards eating right and being mindful of how many calories she was burning and how many she was taking in, the actor also upped her workout regime.

She said, “I incorporated aerial yoga, boxing, and swimming into my regimen, emphasising consistency over intensity. This diverse approach not only transformed my physique but also boosted my mental clarity and energy... What kept me going was the vision of becoming the best version of myself — not just for the looks but for my health and happiness.”

If you are looking for basic weight loss hacks you can incorporate into your lifestyle, these weight loss tips could help you reach your goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

