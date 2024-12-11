Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Deepti Sadhwani's drastic weight loss: Find out how she lost 17 kg in just 6 months

Deepti shares her diet secrets for weight loss

She told the publication, “It (losing weight) wasn’t easy. There were days I wanted to give up, but I reminded myself that every small step matters. Progress was slow but steady, and that’s where the magic lies... I eliminated sugar, processed foods, and preservatives while adopting a gluten-free diet. Intermittent fasting, strictly 16 hours a day, became my mantra, along with mindful calorie tracking. My approach was rooted in balance, even allowing for the occasional cheat day.”

Deepti Sadhwani reveals workout details

With all her hard work towards eating right and being mindful of how many calories she was burning and how many she was taking in, the actor also upped her workout regime.

She said, “I incorporated aerial yoga, boxing, and swimming into my regimen, emphasising consistency over intensity. This diverse approach not only transformed my physique but also boosted my mental clarity and energy... What kept me going was the vision of becoming the best version of myself — not just for the looks but for my health and happiness.”

If you are looking for basic weight loss hacks you can incorporate into your lifestyle, these weight loss tips could help you reach your goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.