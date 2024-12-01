Menu Explore
Woman lost 7 kg in 21 days with intermittent fasting and balanced diet; here's what she eats in a day

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 01, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Dietician Richa Gangani revealed how the 16/8 intermittent fasting method helped her lose weight and shared what she eats during the eight-hour eating window.

Weight loss requires discipline and goes beyond a simple route. In addition to working out, weight loss also depends on a balanced diet. With a healthy diet, the skin also starts to glow. Dietician Richa Gangani shared a video on Instagram where she showed her amazing transformation. She lost 7 kg and several inches, going from 63 kg to 55 kg in just 21 days by doing intermittent fasting and following a simple diet.

Woman lost 7 kgs in less than a month by following intermittent fasting.(Instagram)
Woman lost 7 kgs in less than a month by following intermittent fasting.(Instagram)

Intermittent fasting

The dietician explained that she combined intermittent fasting with a balanced diet. She practised the 16/8 intermittent fasting method. Richa Gangani wrote, “I start my eating window at 10 am and finish it by 6 pm. I fast for 16 hours and eat within an 8-hour window. I have seen amazing results from intermittent fasting in 21 days for my weight loss ❤️🔥”

Diet

She ate only during an 8-hour window each day, leaving the rest of the time for intermittent fasting over 21 days for weight loss. Her day started at 9 AM with a Ghee Tonic for clear, glowing skin and gut health. For breakfast at 10 AM, she had 1 egg, avocado, and sourdough toast. Without any snacks in between, she had lunch at 2 PM, consisting of 30 grams of white rice, 30 grams of chole, and 50 grams of steamed broccoli.

At 4 PM, she drank a glass of vegan coffee protein shake and ate three boiled eggs. Her last solid meal was as early as 6 PM, with a big bowl of creamy pesto vegetable soup for dinner. She ended her eating window at 8 PM with an anti-bloat tea to reduce bloating and gas before starting her intermittent fasting. The fasting period ended the next day at 9 AM with her first drink of ghee tonic.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

