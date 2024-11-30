Woman who shed 45 kg says you don’t have to stop eating food you love to see results; shares 5 snacks to lose fat

Weight loss is a rigorous journey filled with tough decisions and discipline. However, it should not come at the cost of you giving up eating your favourite food items. Dulce Rodriguez, a fitness influencer who lost over 100 lbs (approximately 45 kg), believes in the same mantra. She took to Instagram to share her top 5 snacks that helped her lose fat and gain muscle. She also added that one doesn't need to stop eating the food they love to see results. Fitness influencer lost over 45 kg and shared her favourite snacks.

‘Don’t stop eating the food you love’

Dulce shared a before and after picture of herself in the post, along with snacks she ate during her weight loss and maintenance journey. In the caption, she stressed that losing fat and eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring.

She added, “I used to think I had to eat the least amount of food possible, plain salads and hard boiled eggs in order to see results due to being misguided for yearssss. Let this be your reminder that you don’t have to stop eating the food you love in order to see results. Remember to fuel your body everyday, eat enough, hit that protein goal & be patient! The gains will come (sic).”

Top 5 snacks to lose fat and gain muscle

The first snack - carne asada tacos - which Dulce suggested packs 174 calories, 15 gm protein, and 9 gm carbs. She also suggested cheesy egg tacos (428 calories, 27 gm protein and 22 gm carbs), protein shake with mini yoghurt parfait (349 calories, 38 gm protein and 13 gm carbs), bagel thins pizzas (201 calories, 23 gm carbs and 14 gm protein), and pepperoni quesadillas (192 calories and 23 gm carbs).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.