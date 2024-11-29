Eating out while trying to lose weight? Avoid these 4 foods for better results, says nutritionist

Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist, keeps sharing nutrition-related insights on her Instagram profile @ simrun.chopra. A few days back, Simrun shared a video explaining things to keep in mind when eating out while trying to lose weight. It is not essential to give up on our favourite foods when we are going through the process of weight transformation. However, a healthy balance and being consistent helps in gaining faster results. Also read | Woman shows how she ‘started losing weight faster when she changed this 1 thing in her diet’: Shed 8 kg in 4 months One can eat out and still be conscious of their diet.

Simrun shared a list of four foods that we should avoid while eating out.

Foods to avoid:

Free starters: “Bread baskets, chips, or papad can add up to 200-300 calories even before your main meal. Skip these and enjoy what you actually came for,” wrote Simrun Chopra.

Creamy curries: While we should ensure that we satisfy our cravings, we should be mindful of what to order. “Dishes like butter chicken (200 cal/100g) or dal makhani (170 cal/100g) are loaded with cream and butter. Opt for lighter gravies instead,” wrote the nutritionist. Also read | Want to lose weight before New Year without dieting? Nutritionist shares simple tips to follow

Fried foods: “Think gobi manchurian (220 cal/100g), chicken wings (300 cal/100g), or drums of heaven (300 cal/100g). Switch to grilled or tandoori options,” explained the nutritionist. Grilled or tandoori food items consume less oil and are better for health.

Desserts and mocktails: “Mocktails like a Margarita (180 cal) or sugary mocktails can rival a dessert in calories! Stick to sharing desserts and skip syrups,” advised Simrun Chopra. We should fix our sugar cravings while ensuring that we are sticking to the less-sugar diet.

What to eat instead?

Grilled, tandoori foods: Steamed or grilled food items are cooked in less oil and are healthier options when we eat out.

Whole wheat options: Making healthy swaps such as plain rotis instead of butter naans can help the weight loss process. Also read | From 400 pounds to fitness inspiration: Woman shares emotional weight loss journey of losing 90+ kilos

Drinks: For drinks, we should opt for water, soda or salted drinks instead of the ones that are high in sugar content.

Balanced meals: We should ensure to consume a balanced meal loaded with protein and veggies to satiate ourselves.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.