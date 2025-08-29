Fitness coach shares 4 Chat GPT prompts for weight loss; cautions about the one thing AI 'cannot do'

AI's ability to personalise weight loss plans has made it a staple in many fitness enthusiasts’ routines, as prompts are inserted to tailor programs to their needs. They get it customised. Performance health and fitness coach Taylor Ros shared in an August 13 Instagram post about 5 prompts that help one build a plan. But along with this, he also shared a caveat. Simple weight loss plan can be taken from AI.(Shutterstock)

Here are the prompts he shared:

1. Basic background info

The first step to building a plan is providing your details so that the starting point itself is tailoured as per your requirments. He added,“Go to Chat GPT, You are going to input your age, weight, height and your current activity level.”

2. Nutritional recommendations as per fitness goals

Next is nutritional recommendation, which generally includes macronutrients. Macros include carbs, proteins, and healthy fats, things you consume in larger amounts during the day, in contrast to micronutrients (like vitamins, calcium). How you plan your macros depends on whether you are bulking, trying to drop some kilos, or simply maintaining your weight after reaching your desired goal.

“You are going to ask it to give macros based on your goal of fat loss, muscle gain or maintenance," Taylor revealed.

3. Structuring workout

Next is workout. You can plan your workout depending on your resources.

Taylor explained this, “Then you are going to tell it, you want a however many days, per week program with whatever type of equipment you may have- you have to fill this in. If you are doing a home gym with adjustable dumbbells and bands. If you are going to a commercial gym pop that in. ”

So by specifying your schedule, availability, and equipment, AI can make a plan that is realistic for your lifestyle, steering clear of generic routines. This may help you stay consistent.

4. Progressive program

“Tell that you are going for a progressive program over four to six weeks, so it constantly pushes you to get better," Taylor reminded this point. Progressive program helps to push you beyond your comfort zone as the difficulty gradually increases. Whether it is adding more reps to your exercise or taking on new weight for strength training, like squatting with dumbbells, also reduces the chances of your weight loss journey plateauing.

Word of caution:

While AI can be helpful, the fitness coach pointed out one of its biggest disadvantages: the lack of accountability. He said, “AI cannot hold you accountable to your goals is the same reason why it will never work and that is why AI can never defeat human interaction and support.” Real human interaction through a professional ensures you stay on track, but when following AI-generated workout plans, you yourself are responsible for maintaining discipline and consistency. So, treating AI workout plan as complementary rather than a primary guide may help with real progress.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.