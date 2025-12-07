Fitness coach shares 3 simple tips to lose 1 kg per week before New Year 2026: 'Exact mini-cut I use for quick results'

As the year draws to a close, there is a renewed focus on health, routine and mindful habits. For those hoping to start 2026 on a stronger note, even small, consistent changes can make a significant difference. Aarja Bedi, certified fitness coach and nutritionist, shares in her November 21 Instagram post 3 essential steps that can support safe weight loss of 1kg per week. Aarja Bedi outlines a weight loss strategy involving a daily calorie deficit achieved through diet and movement.(Shutterstock)

“This is a faster fat-loss phase, the exact mini-cut I use when I want quick results or when I’m kicking off a dieting phase,” Aarja says, as she breaks down a simple, actionable plan anyone can follow. (Also read: Bengaluru nutritionist calls air fryer ‘one of the best investments for your health’; debunks common misconceptions )

1. Choose your weekly weight-loss target

“Aim to lose 1–1.5 percent of your bodyweight per week. For most people, that’s roughly 0.7–1.4 kg per week. If you’re 25 percent + body fat, you might drop even more, totally normal.” She also gives an example: “72.5 kg → 72.5 × 0.01 = 0.73 kg per week.”

2. Convert that into a weekly calorie deficit

According to Aarja, “1 pound (0.45 kg) of fat ≈ 3500 calories.” So using the same example: “0.73 kg (~1.6 lbs) × 3500 ≈ 5600 calories per week → 800-calorie deficit per day.” Since cutting 800 calories purely through food can be challenging, Aarja suggests splitting the deficit.

3. Create the deficit

Aarja advises dividing the daily deficit into food and movement:

• “Cut ~600 calories from your daily maintenance.”

• “Create the remaining ~200 calories through movement.”

She breaks down the movement part with simple steps anyone can follow: “Walking burns about 30–40 calories per 1,000 steps, depending on pace and bodyweight.”

Here’s what she recommends:

Aarja recommends increasing your daily movement by adding 3,000 steps per day, saying, “Check your phone’s Health app for your current average and add 3,000.” This could be a single 30-minute walk, two 15-minute walks, or any combination that conveniently fits into your routine.

Along with this, she advises 3 sessions of 20-minute cardio per week, “Bike, swim, dance, fast walk, elliptical, stair stepper, anything you enjoy,” she adds. For an extra boost, Aarja suggests a simple hack: “Wear a weighted vest during walks for extra calorie burn without extra effort.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.