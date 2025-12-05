Gurugram gastroenterologist shares what is better for you amid current toxic air pollution levels: A1 or A2 milk?

Milk remains one of the pantry must-haves, provided you are not lactose intolerant or avoiding dairy entirely. Milk is a key source of calcium and several important minerals and vitamins. Dairy milk, particularly, is of two varieties, based on the protein present in it: A1 and A2. But with Indian cities being shrouded in polluted air, your diet can no longer sit on the periphery and instead needs to be the central driver of your body's support system and overall well-being. Consider which dairy milk's variety are you going for this polluted season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Plant-based milk or cow’s milk: Which is healthier and why? Study reveals surprising results

So which one is better during the pollution season? Dr Sukrit Singh Sethi, director and senior consultant - gastroenterology, hepatology and liver transplantation, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle the central distinctions between A1 and A2 milk varieties and how they affect digestion during pollution, so that you can choose the safer option.

Why can A1 milk be problematic?

If you are consuming A1 milk, you may want to reconsider, as gastroentrologist Dr Sethi cautioned that it could stir up gut problems.

He said, “A1 milk has this protein called beta-casein A1, which might release BCM7 when you digest it. For some folks, BCM7 has been linked to a bit of inflammation, bloating, or just an upset stomach.”

This means the protein in this type of milk can release a peptide called BCM7 during digestion, which in turn contributes to gut issues.

Now that urban environments are constantly exposed to multiple stress factors, with air pollution being a major one, A1 milk may add to this burden. The doctor explained, "In busy cities with lots of environmental stress, it can be a good idea to cut down on anything that might irritate your gut even more.”

Kids are among the vulnerable groups most affected by pollution. Select the healthier milk option to safeguard their wellbeing. (Picture credit: Freepik)

How can A2 milk help?

The alternative to A1 milk is A2 milk. It is gentler and does not include the peptide, which is the culprit behind A1 milk's association with gut problems. A1 is gentler, explaining more about how it is gentler, the gastroneotrologist remarked, “A2 milk doesn't have that peptide, and people who are a little sensitive to milk often find it much easier to digest.”

The doctor recommended that this milk is a better alternative because it, instead of worsening gut health, actually helps support it. “Consumers who experience bloating or discomfort from conventional milk may find A2 milk to be a more suitable option, thus supporting digestive well-being in conjunction with other health practices,” he said.

Which one should you choose?

Now for the final verdict, which one should you go for? The gastroenterologist revealed, “For individuals whose digestion is generally strong, both A1 and A2 milk are safe options. A2 milk may be gentler for those with mild sensitivities to lactose or certain proteins, which can be particularly helpful when the body is already coping with pollution-related stress.” Since your system is already under so much stress, opting for digestion-friendly choices like A2 milk is better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.