Kitchen still looks dirty after cleaning? 5 design mistakes that may be making it harder to maintain

The kitchen should always be kept hygienic and well-maintained, and rightly so, because it is closely connected to cooking and food safety. But sometimes, despite using the best cleaning tools and products, the kitchen still does not look clean. In such cases, the problem may not be poor maintenance but the design itself. So, if you have the option to make design-related changes in your kitchen, hygiene-friendly renovations become essential, especially as modern homes are steadily gravitating towards wellness-focused living.



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For this common kitchen problem and how to resolve it, Ankit Jain, founder of Specta Quartz Surfaces, shared some practical solutions with HT Lifestyle that help to make your kitchen look better.



Revealing one of the common mistakes, he said, “One of the biggest mistakes homeowners make is choosing materials that look good initially but become difficult to maintain over time. In an age where we read ingredient labels carefully, invest in air purifiers, and prioritise wellness in every aspect of life, the kitchen deserves the same level of scrutiny.” This suggests that the priority should be maintenance rather than aesthetics.

The expert then went on to elaborate that the kitchen needs special attention, which necessitates health-conscious choices. “In an age where we read ingredient labels carefully, invest in air purifiers, and prioritise wellness in every aspect of life, the kitchen deserves the same level of scrutiny. As one of the most frequently used spaces in a home, it is constantly exposed to moisture, heat, oils, and food spills.”

Based on what he said, it shows that a clean kitchen is no longer about how you can wipe the surface, but whether the materials also help to create a safer and more hygienic environment.

Here are some of his renovation tips that help to make the kitchen more hygienic and wellness-focused: