From wheat flour to wood-pressed oil: 5 kitchen staples that could be influencing your health more than expected

Atta is a daily staple in most Indian homes, making its quality central to everyday nutrition. Healthy wheat grains and minimally processed, slow stone-ground flour help retain more natural fibre, micronutrients, and wheat germ than heavily refined alternatives. Traditional wheat varieties such as Khapli, Sona Moti, and Sharbati also offer distinct flavours, textures, and nutritional benefits, making it easier to choose an atta that suits your family's needs.

Pulses (dal, rajma, chana) are a dependable source of protein , fibre and essential minerals. Highly-processed varieties have less of their natural nutrition than unrefined varieties. “They aid digestion, they help you to feel full longer and make everyday meals healthier,” said Yatish.

You don’t need to buy imported superfoods to eat better. Most Indian kitchens are home to everyday staples which have a far greater impact on your health because you eat them every day. The key is to use fresh, natural ingredients that are as unprocessed as possible. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yatish Talvadia, co-founder and CEO of Anmasa, shared five staples that should be watched.

For every meal you cook, the oil you cook matters. According to Yatish, traditionally, wood-pressed oils are extracted with minimal processing to help preserve their natural flavour and nutritional value. They are a good complement to the diet in the right amount and add authentic flavour to everyday cooking.

Spices have always been used for much more than just flavour in Indian cooking. The good stuff in fresh ground turmeric, cumin, coriander, black pepper and other spices has been valued for generations. Choosing fresh spices also means a richer aroma and better taste in every meal.

Sorghum Millets have been part of Indian diets for a long time before they became popular again. They are naturally high in fibre and important nutrients, they add variety to everyday meals and are easy to include in rotis, porridge or khichdi. Adding them on a regular basis is an easy way to diversify your diet without changing your eating habits.

Eating healthy isn’t about putting one expensive ingredient on your plate. It begins with the staples you use every day. Choosing fresh, well-sourced grains, pulses, oils and spices is a simple way to make everyday meals more nutritious and more satisfying.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.