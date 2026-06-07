Low Oil Aam Ka Achar: Raw Mango, Green Chilli, And Spices For A Quick Summer Pickle

Summer markets overflowing with raw mangoes often signal the beginning of pickle-making season. Homemade aam mirchi ka achar brings together tart mangoes, spicy chillies, and fragrant spices in a quick recipe that delivers crunch, colour, and lively flavour with every spoonful. Mango Mirchi Achar (Freepik)

Raw mangoes appear in markets during the hottest months of the year and have long been used in pickles across India. Their naturally tart flavour pairs perfectly with fresh green chillies, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and turmeric. Raw mangoes provide vitamin C and plant compounds">vitamin C and plant compounds, while green chillies contribute capsaicin and antioxidants">capsaicin and antioxidants. Together, they create a healthy homemade pickle that is both vibrant and intensely flavourful.

Unlike aged pickles that require weeks of curing, this low oil aam ka achar can be prepared in minutes. Chopped raw mangoes and slit green chillies are mixed with mustard oil, salt, and aromatic spices before being allowed to rest briefly so the flavours blend together. The result is a crunchy, spicy, and tangy pickle that pairs well with parathas, dal-rice, khichdi, and everyday Indian meals.

Many packaged pickles contain higher amounts of oil, preservatives, and sodium to increase shelf life. Homemade aam mirchi ka achar allows complete control over ingredient quality and oil quantity while preserving the fresh taste of seasonal mangoes. The homemade version delivers brighter flavours, a crunchier texture, and the flexibility to adjust spice levels according to personal preference. Its combination of fresh ingredients and quick preparation makes it a popular choice among metabolism boosting recipes and instant mango green chili pickle lovers.