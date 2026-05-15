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    Cooling Aam Panna Popsicles Kids Can Enjoy With Tangy Mango And Minty Summer Taste

    Hydrating aam panna popsicles combine raw mango, mint, and mild spices to create a low-sugar frozen summer treat rich in vitamin C.

    Published on: May 15, 2026 12:19 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A frozen popsicle made with raw mango can feel far more refreshing than colourful sugar-loaded ice treats during hot summer afternoons. Hydrating aam panna popsicles combine boiled raw mango, mint, cumin, and natural sweeteners to create a cooling summer snack with tangy flavour, soft icy texture, and natural green colour.

    Cooling Aam Panna Popsicles (Freepik)
    Cooling Aam Panna Popsicles (Freepik)

    Aam panna has roots in North and Western India where raw mango drinks are commonly prepared during peak summer months. The drink became popular because raw mangoes were easily available before ripe mango season fully arrived. In this popsicle version, the cooked mango pulp is blended with mint, black salt, roasted cumin, and chilled water before freezing into colourful moulds for kids.

    Aam panna popsicles differ from regular popsicles because they rely on raw fruit pulp and natural ingredients instead of artificial colours and sugary syrups. Compared to standard fruit ice candies, these popsicles develop a more balanced sweet and tangy flavour with light spice notes from cumin and black salt. Their texture also remains softer due to the fruit pulp.

    Raw mangoes contain vitamin C and minerals">vitamin C and minerals that support hydration during hot weather. The addition of mint and black salt helps create a natural electrolyte">natural electrolyte-style frozen treat suitable for summer days. Using less sugar also keeps the popsicles lighter while allowing the natural mango flavour to stand out more clearly.

    Its tangy taste, mildly icy texture, and cooling ingredients make this recipe suitable for children during hot afternoons. The combination of raw mango, mint, and spices creates a summer snack that feels refreshing while also adding bright flavour and colour to homemade treats.

    Difference Between Aam Panna Popsicles and Regular Kids Popsicles

    Feature

    Aam Panna Popsicles

    Regular Popsicles

    Main Ingredient

    Raw mango pulp

    Artificial syrups or flavoured liquids

    Taste Profile

    Tangy, mildly sweet, and spiced

    Mostly sweet

    Colour

    Natural green-yellow

    Artificial bright colours

    Texture

    Soft icy texture with fruit pulp

    Hard icy texture

    Vitamin Content

    Rich in vitamin C

    Lower

    Sweetener Used

    Jaggery

    Refined sugar

    Hydration Support

    Moderate due to raw mango and salts

    Lower

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Suitable

    Main Highlight

    Natural electrolyte-style treat

    Sweet frozen snack

    Flavour Style

    Fruity with cumin and mint

    Candy-like sweetness

    Quick Summer Treat Snapshot

    Prep Time: 15 minutes

    Freezing Time: 6 hours

    Servings: 6 popsicles

    Calories: 60 calories per popsicle

    Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly sweet, and minty

    Nutrition: Vitamin C rich and hydrating

    Difficulty: Easy

    Tangy Aam Panna Popsicles with Mint and Raw Mango Goodness

    These aam panna popsicles combine raw mango pulp, mint, roasted cumin, and natural sweeteners to create a refreshing frozen snack. The popsicles develop a soft icy texture with balanced tangy flavour suitable for hot summer afternoons.

    Ingredients

    • 2 raw mangoes
    • 3 tablespoons jaggery powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon black salt
    • 6–8 mint leaves
    • 2 cups chilled water
    • Ice pop moulds

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Boil the raw mangoes until soft and allow them to cool slightly. Peel the skin carefully and remove the pulp into a blender jar.
    2. Add jaggery powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt, mint leaves, and chilled water into the blender. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and evenly combined.
    3. Taste the mixture and adjust sweetness or tanginess if needed. The flavour should remain balanced with visible raw mango freshness.
    4. Pour the prepared aam panna mixture into popsicle moulds carefully. Leave a little space at the top because the mixture expands slightly during freezing.
    5. Freeze for about 6 hours or until firm. Remove the popsicles carefully and serve chilled as a cooling summer snack for kids.

    Nutritional Value of Aam Panna Popsicles

    Aam panna popsicles combine raw mango, mint, and light spices to create a hydrating summer snack with balanced flavour and natural nutrients. According to USDA">USDA, Raw mango also contributes vitamin C and minerals suitable for hot weather.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Popsicle

    Energy

    60 calories

    Vitamin C

    High

    Carbohydrates

    12 g

    Fat

    0 g

    Fibre

    1 g

    Sodium

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Are aam panna popsicles suitable for children during summer?

    Aam panna popsicles contain raw mango, mint, and light spices that help create a cooling summer snack. Their tangy flavour and icy texture also make them enjoyable during hot afternoons.

    Can aam panna popsicles be made without refined sugar?

    The popsicles can be prepared with jaggery or other natural sweeteners instead of refined sugar. This helps maintain balanced sweetness while keeping the raw mango flavour more noticeable.

    How long can homemade aam panna popsicles be stored?

    Homemade aam panna popsicles can be stored in the freezer for several days in airtight molds or containers. Proper storage helps maintain freshness and prevents ice crystal formation.

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