World Protein Day: Can Indian diets meet protein needs?

Carbs often take centre stage in Indian diets, leaving protein overlooked. But this vital nutrient plays a crucial role in “building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones and supporting immune function”, says clinical nutritionist Nisha Mandal, Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram. Traditional Indian diets are largely plant-based, consisting of a variety of whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables.

Does the Indian diet provide enough protein?

“Despite common myths, Indian diets do not lack protein as plant-based sources can provide complete protein when combined. By incorporating protein-rich foods into our diets, we can maintain optimal health,” says Mandal.

Daily protein requirement

Meeting daily protein requirements without supplements is possible with thoughtful meal planning. But it’s best to consult your dietician for a detailed plan.

According to Anushi Jain, nutritionist and founder of Nutri Maven, protein needs are based on one’s age and activity levels. Here’s the breakdown a as per one’s body weight in kgs:

0-1 year: 1.2-1.5 g/kg

1-9 years: 1-1.5 g/kg

10-18 years: 0.9-1 g/kg

19-50 years: 0.8-1 g/kg

50+ years: 1-1.5 g/kg

Pregnant women: 1.1-1.2 g/kg

Lactating women: 1.3-1.5g/kg

Local sources of protein

• Lentils: toor dal, moong dal, chana dal, masoor dal, etc.

• Legumes and pulses: soya beans, rajma (kidney beans), (black -eyed peas), etc.

• Dairy products: milk, cheese, yogurt, paneer, ghee, etc.

• Millets and whole grains: ragi, bajra, jowar, maize, wheat, etc.

• Non vegetarian sources: eggs, meat, fish and seafood etc.

•Nuts and seeds: almonds, sesame, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds etc

•Snacks: Peanuts, chana, sprouts, and sattu are exemplary.

Common myths associated with it

The Indian diet has many misconceptions, particularly in the area of protein.

Myth 1: Indian food has limited protein content. Fact: Lentils, cheese, and sattu, sprout, and millets have protein in ample amounts.

Myth 2: Protein is lacking in the diets of vegetarians. Fact: Well-planned vegetarian diets that include paneer, chana, curd roti, and rice can easily meet the daily requirements.

Myth 3: Too much protein harms kidneys. Fact: While excessive protein intake can stress kidneys in people with pre-existing kidney conditions, regular intake doesn’t pose a risk for most people.

Myth 4: You need to take supplements. Fact: Unless medical conditions require otherwise, the need for protein can be satiated with whole foods.

Myth 5: To build muscle more protein is required. Fact: More protein is one of the components to building muscle, but so is exercising.

This breakdown highlights how diverse and rich protein sources are in Indian cuisine and how protein intake can be tailored to different ages and lifestyles.

Inputs from Vidhi Chawla, dietitian, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic

Add protein to everyday meal

Breakfast

1. Eggs: Scrambled, boiled, poached, or as an omelet with vegetables.

2. Yogurt: With berries, nuts, or honey for extra flavor.

3. Cottage cheese: Add fruit, or mix with savory items like herbs and vegetables.

4. Protein smoothies: Blend protein powder with almond milk, banana, spinach, and chia seeds for a nutrient-dense smoothie.

5. Tofu or tempeh: Stir-fry tofu with veggies or add tempeh to a breakfast wrap or salad.

6. Oats with protein: Make overnight oats with chia seeds and a scoop of protein powder or add nut butter to hot oats.

7. Nut butters (Peanut Butter, Almond Butter): Spread on whole-grain toast, mix into oatmeal, or use as a dip for fruits.

8. Chicken or turkey Sausages: Serve with scrambled eggs or as a side dish with vegetables.

Lunch

1. Lentils: Serve with roti or rice for a fulfilling meal. You can add vegetables or ghee to make it richer.

2. Chole: With rice, or even a side of salad.

3. Cottage cheese dishes: Shahi Paneer, Paneer Tikka, or Palak Paneer (spinach and paneer curry). Pair with naan or rice.

4. Chicken or fish curries: popular dishes include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, fish curry, and tandoori chicken. These can be served with naan, roti, or rice.

5. Moong Dal Chilla: Serve with chutney or yogurt on the side for a protein-packed, light lunch.

6. Rajma or Kadhi: Serve with steamed rice or chapati. 7. Kadhi

7. Dhokla: It can be eaten as a light lunch or as a snack with chutney.

8. Soya chunks: You can cook soya chunks in curry or toss them in a stir-fry with vegetables and spices.

9. Kebabs: Serve with a yogurt-based dipping sauce or salad for a complete meal.

10. Pulao with protein: Chicken pulao or chickpea pulao can be a hearty lunch.

Dinner

1. Grilled chicken or fish: Serve with a side of sautéed vegetables or a fresh salad. You can also add a small serving of brown rice for added fiber.

2. Paneer Tikka: Pair with a mint chutney or a simple cucumber and tomato salad3

3.Moong Dal: Serve moong dal with roti or rice.

4. Khichdi: You can add vegetables like carrots, peas, or spinach to make it more nutrient-dense.

5. Chana Masala:Serve with a small portion of brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat roti.

6. Palak Paneer: Enjoy with a side of whole wheat roti or steamed rice.

7. Grilled Soya Chunks: Grill or sauté soya chunks with vegetables.

8. Zucchini or Cauliflower Paratha:. You can also add a small amount of paneer or lentils for added protein.

9. Cabbage and Moong Dal Sabzi: Enjoy with roti or a small portion of rice.

10. Lentil Soup: Add vegetables and herbs to make it more filling. Baked or Grilled Fish (such as Salmon or Pomfret)

11. Raita with veggies or rice: Serve with vegetable pulao, plain rice, or a light curry.