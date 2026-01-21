Did Sobhita Dhulipala wear Naga Chaitanya's shirt to Cheekatilo premiere? Fans think so. Watch

Pictures and videos of Chaitanya and Sobhita have been shared online, showing the couple all smiles as they pose for photos. Chaitanya opted for an olive shirt and jeans for the premiere, while Sobhita opted for an all-denim look. Photographers kept asking the couple to pose outside the venue and even at the step-and-repeat.

A special screening for Sobhita Dhulipala ’s upcoming Prime Video release, Cheekatilo, was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, accompanied her to the screening of the film produced by his uncle, Suresh Babu, under Suresh Productions. Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of the couple, with some pointing out that Sobhita seemed to be channelling Chaitanya’s look.

The couple’s fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of them together, calling ‘ChaySo’ ‘couple goals’. Some thought they looked happy together, with one even writing, “Meeku evari disti tagalakudadhu (I hope you catch no one’s evil eye).” A fan also noticed that Sobhita’s faded denim shirt seemed awfully familiar. They even dug out a picture of the actor dressed in a similar denim shirt at an event and put their pictures side by side.