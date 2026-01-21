Did Sobhita Dhulipala wear Naga Chaitanya's shirt to Cheekatilo premiere? Fans think so. Watch
A special screening for Sobhita Dhulipala's upcoming Prime Video film Cheekatilo was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Naga Chaitanya accompanied her.
A special screening for Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming Prime Video release, Cheekatilo, was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, accompanied her to the screening of the film produced by his uncle, Suresh Babu, under Suresh Productions. Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of the couple, with some pointing out that Sobhita seemed to be channelling Chaitanya’s look.
Naga Chaitanya accompanies Sobhita Dhulipala to Cheekatilo premiere
Pictures and videos of Chaitanya and Sobhita have been shared online, showing the couple all smiles as they pose for photos. Chaitanya opted for an olive shirt and jeans for the premiere, while Sobhita opted for an all-denim look. Photographers kept asking the couple to pose outside the venue and even at the step-and-repeat.
The couple’s fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of them together, calling ‘ChaySo’ ‘couple goals’. Some thought they looked happy together, with one even writing, “Meeku evari disti tagalakudadhu (I hope you catch no one’s evil eye).” A fan also noticed that Sobhita’s faded denim shirt seemed awfully familiar. They even dug out a picture of the actor dressed in a similar denim shirt at an event and put their pictures side by side.
Sobhita’s Goodachari co-star Adivi Sesh also attended the film’s premiere, with the duo catching up with a sweet hug. Producer Suresh and other guests were also spotted attending the film’s screening.
About Cheekatilo
Cheekatilo is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and written by him and Chandra Pemmaraju. It stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, Vadlamani Srinivas, and Ravindra Vijay. The film tells the story of a young woman who runs a true-crime podcast and finds herself hunted by a serial killer.
Chaitanya recently shared the trailer of Cheekatilo on his social media, writing, “Intriguing trailer .. looking forward to a solid performance.” The film will stream on Prime Video from January 23.
