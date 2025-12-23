After Adivi Sesh uses Kannepettaro in Dacoit, Naga Chaitanya reposts tweet saying it is ‘meant only for Nagarjuna’

Recently, the teaser of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit was released, featuring a remixed version of Nagarjuna’s iconic song Kannepettaro from his 1994 hit Hello Brother. Naga Chaitanya has now reposted a tweet from a fan claiming that the song is ‘meant only’ for his father. (Also Read: Dacoit teaser: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur play desi Bonnie and Clyde, there's a fun Nagarjuna reference. Watch) Adivi Sesh's Dacoit has a remixed version of Nagarjuna's famous song Kannepettaro .

Naga Chaitanya reposts tweet about Kannepettaro

After the teaser for Dacoit was released, some on the internet thought Sesh used the song Kannepettaro better than Nagarjuna’s sons, Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni, ever could. Others thought that the song was too iconic and meant only for Nagarjuna. And then there were those who thought the song was a perfect fit for the chaos in the Dacoit teaser.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) used the remixed version from Dacoit and created an edit using clips of Nagarjuna from various films, including Coolie, Officer, and Mass. Sharing it, they wrote, “Kannepettaro is meant only for the OG, the King himself @iamnagarjuna.” While not commenting on the opinion regarding the song, Chaitanya reposted it, writing, “This is killer! Super edit :)”

About Dacoit

Cinematographer Shaneil Deo, known for his work on Wild Dog (2021), Nishabdham (2020), and Goodachari (2018), makes his directorial debut with Dacoit. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur as former lovers who team up for a heist, alongside Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil.

Talking about using a remixed version of the song in the film at the teaser launch, Sesh revealed that it was producer Supriya Yarlagadda’s idea. She’s incidentally Nagarjuna's niece; the daughter of his sister, Sathyavathi Akkineni. Sesh said, “It was Surpiya garu’s idea to use Nag sir’s classic song Kannepettaro in the film. It’s so vibrant, it’s like a blessing.”

The Hindi version of Dacoit features a remix of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra, featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Dacoit is produced by Supriya, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, to coincide with Ugadi.