Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur spark dating rumours again with his comment on her post; fans point out a 3 connection

In August this year, when Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were spotted hugging at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere, many assumed that the two were dating. And now, with a comment on Mrunal’s latest post, Dhanush sparked these rumours again. Take a look. (Also Read: Dhanush calls love an ‘overrated emotion’ after divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Watch) Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush sparked dating rumours again after he left a comment on her post. (Photos: Instagram, IMDb)

Dhanush sparks rumours of dating Mrunal Thakur, again

Mrunal recently announced her upcoming film, titled Do Deewane Seher Mein, with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She posted the announcement teaser on her Instagram, revealing the theme music of the film, composed by Anurag Saikia. Dhanush left a comment under the video, writing, “Looks and sounds good,” to which Mrunal replied with heart and sunflower emojis.

A screengrab of the comments soon began circulating on social media, with some calling Mrunal his ‘girlfriend’. One X (formerly Twitter) user posted the screenshot, writing, “Guys Dhanush commented on Mrunal’s instagram post,” with crying and heart emojis. Another shared it with a love emoji. One fan even called them ‘thalaiva’ and ‘thalaivi’ in the comments section.

Some fans, however, thought that the theme music of Do Deewane Seher Mein was too similar to his 2012 film 3, which had Anirudh Ravichander’s music. “File a copyright claim on this. Just because she’s your GF doesn't mean they can copy the bgm of your movie,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Sounds like dhanush 3 movie song Kannazhaga.” Numerous others also pointed out on YouTube and other platforms that the music sounds familiar to 3.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was last seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa and Idli Kadai, which he wrote, directed and produced apart from starring in. He will soon star in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon as his co-star. The film will be released in theatres on November 28. This is Dhanush and Aanand’s second film together after the 2013 film Raanjhanaa. Mrunal was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2. She has Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story and other films lined up.