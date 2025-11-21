Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur to star in romantic drama, film set to release on this date

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are all set to star in a film together for the first time. Titled Do Deewane Seher Mein, the love story celebrates the season of love with a story that will feel like a ‘warm hug, simple, soulful, and refreshingly pure,’ the makers said, as per a press release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will present this "imperfectly perfect" love story, which has now set its release date on Valentine's Day 2026. The film will be directed by Ravi Udyawar.

About the film

On Friday, the makers released the first promo of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', offering audiences a unique and creative animation paired with beautiful music and soft visuals of a city.

"Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a love story that feels timeless yet new, also touted to be one of the cutest and most heartfelt love stories of the coming year, bringing back the kind of romance we haven't seen in cinemas for a very long time," the makers said.

More details

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Ravi previously directed Yudhra, the action drama which also starred Siddhant in the lead.

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026, coinciding with the Valentine's Day week.

(via inputs from ANI)