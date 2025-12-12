Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya: Akshay Kumar gives witty reply as fan thanks him for Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar and the actor’s unexpected dance to the Arabic track FA9LA have been winning the internet, especially after fans learned the quirky jig was entirely his own improvisation. As admiration for his performance surges, fans have now begun digging up old clips, including one featuring Akshay Kumar praising Akshaye’s talent. Fans praised Akshay Kumar's wit and requested a reunion of the two actors in classic comedies, while Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar continues to garner acclaim, contributing to the film's box office success.

Akshay Kumar's hilarious reply to a fan thanking him for Akshaye's performance

In a widely shared post on X, a fan uploaded a scene from Farah Khan’s 2010 film Tees Maar Khan, where Akshay Kumar’s character, posing as a filmmaker, approaches Akshaye Khanna for a role. Along with the clip, the fan wrote, “Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor.”

Akshay Kumar responded with wit as he wrote, “Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai… kabhi ghamand nahi kiya (I have never been arrogant, brother… never).”

His funny reply has only added to the ongoing social media frenzy regarding Akshaye Khanna's popularity, especially on social media. Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions to Akshay Kumar’s witty reply, turning the moment into an online celebration.

Comments poured in, praising his down-to-earth attitude and trademark humour. One user wrote, “Hey Akshay bhai, that’s the spirit – keep shining bright!” while another joked, “Farah Khan knew it.” Many fans expressed nostalgia and demanded a reunion of the two Akshays in classic Priyadarshan-style comedies, saying it would be a “sure-shot all-time blockbuster.” Others jumped in with playful requests: “Akshay sir, when are you bringing part 2? Please reveal the scheme!” Several even confessed they could “hear” his laughter while reading the post.

Dhurandhar's box office performance

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has set the box office on fire. The spy thriller earned ₹27 crore on its seventh day, taking its domestic total to ₹207.25 crore, as per Sacnilk reports. With strong word-of-mouth and massive social media traction, the film continues its remarkable run after collecting ₹29.20 crore on Thursday, solidifying its position as one of the year’s biggest hits.