Naga Chaitanya reflects on meaningful shift in his career with his 1st 100 crore hit Thandel in 2025

Actor Naga Chaitanya’s career seemed to be struggling due to films like Custody and Thank You, when Thandel changed his life in 2025. The film became his first ₹100 crore grosser, following the success of his OTT debut in 2023 with Dhootha. Chaitanya remarks that both the film and the web series marked a meaningful shift in his career. Naga Chaitanya reflects on his career, getting a breakthrough in 2025 with Thandel.

Naga Chaitanya reflects on his successful 2025

“2025 has been a significant year for me,” says Chaitanya, reflecting on Thandel’s success. The film grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide and registered the actor’s highest opening till date with a ₹21 crore haul. The good news extended to streaming as well, with Netflix acquiring the film for a record ₹40 crore OTT deal, which is also Chaitanya’s highest. “Thandel in theatres and Dhootha on streaming marked a meaningful shift in my career,” he says.

Upcoming film Vrushakarma

Chaitanya’s 25th film, Vrushakarma, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, is touted to see him in a ‘never-before-seen rugged avatar’. Talking about the film, the actor says, “With Vrushakarma, I’m stepping into a bold new genre with a large canvas, while also taking on a very original and physically demanding role. Lots of exciting developments have been underway for my 25th film as well. As I enter a new year, I’m committed to cherishing moments with my family and telling solid, impactful stories as an actor. Lots to watch out for!”

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2025, Chaitanya had remarked that his next is ‘VFX heavy’. “It revolves around predictions…predictions that are discovered from many years back that lead my character, Arjun, on a journey. I play a treasure hunter in the film. The film is also looped into our mythology. It is a proper spectacle film that I can’t wait for the audience to experience in theatres,” he had said.

Apart from his career, Chaitanya also found love and married Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, with the couple celebrating their first anniversary as 2025 ended.