Shehnaaz Gill on trolls and rumours: I just pray ki becharon ko views aa jaye meri wajah se

Ask her where this quirkiness comes from and she says, “Khoon Punjabi hai na, to comedy karti nahin hun main, comedy lagti hun. People find it fun and they like it. I don’t try to do it, it just comes naturally.”

“The ones making headlines, I can understand their intention as they want views, warna wo bechare news kaise bechenge agar kharab headline nahin lagayenge. If I have a slip of tongue and that becomes the headline, I just pray ki becharon ko views aa jaye meri wajah se. Itni achi baaton se to kuch faayda nahin hua hai, par kisi ka to bhala ho,” she quips.

With the public interest in her life, Shehnaaz Gill often becomes the subject of nasty rumours and reports too. The actor, last seen in the Punjabi film Singh Vs Kaur 2, has faced linked up rumours and has often been the subject of trolling. But she has quite a fun take on how to deal with such rumours.

Elaborating on how she manages to stay true to her nature and not get influenced by the voices around her, Shehnaaz Gill says, “I have never let someone overpower me and tell me how to talk, walk or behave in front of the media. I was told a lot of things, but I believe, jo ho wahi raho. If you stay true to yourself, people will accept you, otherwise the whole industry is that way. They can rather watch them but you. Everyone is different and has their individual personalities, and they should stay true to that.”

The impact of being true to herself has been that people relate to her more. Explaining with an example, she shares, “On one single day, I was at the airport and two people said the same thing to me. Ek tu aur dusri Shraddha Kapoor, in dono ladkiyon se milne ke liye hum marr rahe the. Once was a coincidence, but twice the same thing got me curious. I asked them why they took both our names in the same breath and they told me, ‘Aap jo ho waise hi rehte ho, aap apni bhasha ko pyaar karte ho and wo bhi waise hi hain’. I thought that if two people are thinking that way, how many people would be thinking the same too.”

But does she feel Punjabi media treat her better than Hindi media? “Punjabi media used to treat me casually too, but I don’t know what changed. Now everyone there comes and hugs me and tells me that they will give me special treatment because I have won their hearts. Hindi media gives me love too, but there is a different connection I feel with them,” she responds.

The actor goes on to add, “When people tell me that they feel inspired from my journey and they relate to me, I feel so special. I have received so much love that even I feel I must have done something right.”