Bihar Congress row deepens as expelled leaders protest in Delhi, seek total revamp

A larger group of Congress leaders from Bihar, most of them expelled from the party after the debacle in the 2025 assembly polls, on Tuesday staged a dharna outside Indira Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in the national capital, to demand removal of the state unit chief Rajesh Kumar and the party in-charge Krishna Allavaru. They have also sought an appointment to meet Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to appraise him of the issues of the party workers. Senior Bihar Congress leader Anand Madhab, along with other Congress leaders and workers, stage a protest outside Indira Bhawan to seek a revamp in the state unit (ANI)

Led by Anand Madhav, a former spokesperson of the Bihar unit of the Congress, the dharna was held from 11am to 4pm. HT reported on August 29 that a section of Bihar leaders would stage a dharna.

Madhav said they had to stage the protest because they were going unheard.

“A political party can be run on political vision and by political leaders, not by any agent. Current in charge and president does not have political vision, they are running party like a corporate that too in NGO format. Infact we feel that Krishna Allavaru and Rajesh Ram are working as they are above party constitution and party president. They are working on their whims and fancies. And making mockery of Bihar congress by coming out with weirded ideas,” he told HT.

“We had to take this step because our issues remain unheard. We also want that the expulsion notices against us should be withdrawn and we should be reinstated in respectable positions in the BPCC,” Madhav said, adding that they were seeking a meeting with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi also..

Another expelled leader Shaukat Ali, former district president of Gopalganj, told reporters: “We want to meet [Rahul] Gandhi to tell him the actual situation of the party. We have four key demands that includes our meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Bihar Congress needs a revamp.”

Senior Congress leader and AICC member Kishore Jha said a disgruntled faction of state Congress workers has been consistently demanding that the party high command remove the state leadership and the state in-charge after the last assembly election results.

“They have also been making persistent efforts to meet the high command to offer key suggestions for the party’s improvement in the state; however, as their concerns were ignored, they were compelled to take such steps to press for their demands. To stage a dharna is an unfortunate decision but I urge the high command to engage with these individuals and take the necessary steps.”