Minor tribal girl raped at govt shelter home in Odisha, watchman and 13-year-old held

A 16-year-old tribal girl from Jharkhand, who was staying at a government-funded shelter home for the destitute in Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly raped multiple times during her stay there, police said. A 52-year-old watchman and a 13-year-old inmate of the facility have been taken into custody in connection with the case. (PTI/Representational Image)

A 52-year-old watchman and a 13-year-old inmate of the facility were taken into custody in connection with the case on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

The case came to light after the girl was found to be four months pregnant, prompting authorities in Jharkhand to alert their counterparts in Odisha.

The victim, who hails from Jharkhand, was rescued by Childline in Kendrapara on June 22, 2023 and lodged at the shelter home by the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to police, she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by the two accused during her stay at the shelter home. The 52-year-old watchman was employed at the facility, while the juvenile was staying there as an inmate.

Also Read: From Greater Noida to Delhi: 47-km bus ride ends in gangrape of 16-year-old

The girl was sent back to her home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district two months ago after authorities traced her address, Kendrapara District Child Protection Officer Bijay Ketan Sahoo said.

The girl's mother noticed physical changes and informed the West Singhbhum CWC. A medical examination subsequently confirmed that the girl was four months pregnant.

The West Singhbhum CWC chairperson filed a police complaint on Friday, which was later forwarded to Kendrapara Police.

"We have arrested the watchman and booked him under sections of BNS and POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely," investigating officer Padmalaya Pradhan said.

The 13-year-old juvenile was sent to a correctional home in Angul.

Following the allegations, the district administration shifted all inmates from the shelter home to another facility and initiated action against the institution, Kendrapara CWC chairperson Swagatika Patra said.

16-year-old gang-raped inside sleeper bus In August, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by its driver and conductor near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, a case that shoot the national capital.

The two accused, identified as driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep, were arrested from a parking area in Timarpur, Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi North District) Niharika Bhat said.

According to police, the teenager alleged that the two men raped her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. They later abandoned her near Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

Police seized the bus and sent it for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the route taken by the bus on August 4 was also collected as part of the investigation.

The teenager is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Police said she had left home without informing her family after her mother reprimanded her over her studies. She was travelling to Noida Sector 63, where her cousin lives.

(With PTI inputs)