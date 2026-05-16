Indian who called Japan home for 30 years fears deportation, breaks down crying: ‘My children only speak Japanese’

An Indian restaurant owner in Japan broke down at an event while opening up about fears of being deported due to the newly tightened Japanese business visa requirements. Manish Kumar’s tearful plea has gone viral. (Screengrab (X))

Manish Kumar, who lived in Japan for over 30 years, questioned the rule and its impact while speaking at a gathering about the visa issue on May 13.

A video captured at the event shows him addressing the crowd with tears in his eyes. His speech, when roughly translated from Japanese, says, “I’ve been in Japan for 30 years. I’ve been supported by the city hall, the chamber of commerce, and my customers. My children were born here and are now in high school; they can only speak Japanese and have only Japanese friends. I worked hard and bought a house too. To tell me unilaterally to go back to India – how is that humane?”.

The video came amid a petition signed by thousands of people demanding a review of the new immigration rules. The petitioners fear that the strict rules would force out those who have lived in Japan for a long time.

"I've worked hard to get this far thanks to the support" from fellow chefs and customers, Kumar said, reported CNA.

The restaurateur who has a curry restaurant in Saitama, near Tokyo, continued, “I've done nothing wrong. It's cruel to tell people to return to their home country just because the rules have suddenly changed.”

What is the new rule? The rule was revised in 2025. Under the news rule, immigrant applicants must have ¥30 million (approx. ₹1.8 crore) in capital. It is six times more than the earlier requirement of ¥5 million (approx. ₹30 lakh). The government reportedly changed the rule due to concerns about the system being abused.

The impact of the news rule: While it’s unknown whether Kumar’s eatery is still operating, many others have reportedly decided to shut down their businesses due to the significant increase in capital requirements.

Chan, 47, from Hong Kong, told asahi.com that she is forced to close her restaurant, San Mai San Nerima, as she cannot bridge the huge capital gap.

“I didn’t want to easily give up on the restaurant, but I couldn’t avoid it,” she said, adding, “I’ve decided to close my restaurant, but I still believe in future possibilities and want to prepare when I’m back in Hong Kong.”

According to the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, under this new rule, applications for business manager visas have decreased by almost 96%.