Indian man’s loud phone call on Swiss train sparks debate on public etiquette: ‘We carry the reputation of our country’
A post by Indian travel vlogging couple Shreya and Krishna has reignited an old debate about civic sense among Indians.
A post by Indian travel vlogging couple Shreya and Krishna has reignited an old debate about civic sense and how Indians are perceived when travelling overseas. The couple shared a video from a train journey in Switzerland, expressing embarrassment after a fellow passenger's loud phone conversation disrupted an otherwise quiet place.
What the video shows
In the video, Shreya was seen sitting inside a train while a passenger can be heard speaking loudly in the background. The carriage was mostly empty and no one else spoke, so the man’s voice carried and disturbed other passengers.
Describing the incident as "one of the most embarrassing moments" of their Switzerland trip, the couple said they were struck by the contrast between the noisy phone call and the behaviour of other passengers.
"We were on a quiet train where everyone was respecting the shared space. Then a passenger started talking so loudly on a phone call that people sitting in other compartments could hear the entire conversation," they wrote.
(Also read: ‘Lack of civic sense’: Indian travellers face backlash for using bags to reserve queue spots in Thailand)
‘It became an impression of Indians’
The couple stressed that the issue was not merely the disturbance caused by the noise — it was the fact that the man’s behaviour was giving a bad reputation to all Indians.
"What disappointed us wasn't the noise. It was knowing that for many people around us, this wasn't just one person's behavior. It became an impression of Indians as a whole," they said.
Shreya and Krishna further argued that travellers represent more than themselves when they are abroad. "When we travel abroad, we don't just carry a passport. We carry the reputation of our country."
“Civic sense isn’t about following rules. It’s about respecting the people around us,” they added, advising Indians travelling abroad to be respectful of shared spaces.
A debate on civic sense
The post touches on a recurring conversation on social media about civic sense, public etiquette and how Indians conduct themselves in shared spaces both at home and abroad.
“When someone is talking loudly OR playing music without earphones I immediately confront them. Somebody has to. Doesn’t matter what their ethnic group is or nationality is,” wrote one person in the comments section.
(Also read: Indian-American exec criticises Indian ‘aunties’ for disrupting quiet Vietnam cruise with loud singing)
“The interesting part is that Swiss passengers never said anything. They were just quietly looking around. That’s what made the situation even more uncomfortable,” another observed.
“Have you seen drunk German men going to carnival? Bachelor parties or football games? You better be confronting and stereotyping them too. Otherwise this is such performative holier than thou behaviour,” one commenter argued.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More