Indian man’s loud phone call on Swiss train sparks debate on public etiquette: ‘We carry the reputation of our country’

A post by Indian travel vlogging couple Shreya and Krishna has reignited an old debate about civic sense and how Indians are perceived when travelling overseas. The couple shared a video from a train journey in Switzerland, expressing embarrassment after a fellow passenger's loud phone conversation disrupted an otherwise quiet place. A loud phone conversation on an otherwise quiet train has sparked a debate on civic sense. (Instagram/@thewanderluxduo)

What the video shows In the video, Shreya was seen sitting inside a train while a passenger can be heard speaking loudly in the background. The carriage was mostly empty and no one else spoke, so the man’s voice carried and disturbed other passengers.

Describing the incident as "one of the most embarrassing moments" of their Switzerland trip, the couple said they were struck by the contrast between the noisy phone call and the behaviour of other passengers.

"We were on a quiet train where everyone was respecting the shared space. Then a passenger started talking so loudly on a phone call that people sitting in other compartments could hear the entire conversation," they wrote.

(Also read: ‘Lack of civic sense’: Indian travellers face backlash for using bags to reserve queue spots in Thailand)

‘It became an impression of Indians’ The couple stressed that the issue was not merely the disturbance caused by the noise — it was the fact that the man’s behaviour was giving a bad reputation to all Indians.

"What disappointed us wasn't the noise. It was knowing that for many people around us, this wasn't just one person's behavior. It became an impression of Indians as a whole," they said.