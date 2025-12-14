‘Lack of civic sense’: Indian travellers face backlash for using bags to reserve queue spots in Thailand

An Indian traveller visiting Thailand has triggered a heated online debate after sharing a video that many social media users criticised as a lack of civic sense. The clip, posted on Instagram by Shivam Pandey, shows him sitting with two friends while a long queue of people stands ahead of them. Instead of joining the line, the trio placed their bags in the queue to reserve their spots, choosing to sit back while others continued to wait. A viral clip of Indian travellers avoiding a queue in Thailand drew criticism online.(Instagram/shivamsonupandey)

In the video, Pandey is seen casually filming the scene, with his luggage positioned among people standing patiently in line. Towards the end of the clip, he refers to the act as an example of creativity. The video was shared with the caption, “New fear unlocked.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Mixed reactions

The clip received mixed reactions online, with a large number of viewers expressing disappointment and anger over the behaviour shown. Many users felt the video reinforced negative stereotypes and reflected poorly on Indian travellers abroad. One user commented, “This is a lack of civic sense,” while another wrote, “This is why India’s reputation suffers.”

Another comment read, “That’s exactly why Indians face so much hatred. On top of that, you make videos and post them on social media as if you are doing something commendable.” A different user said, “This is not cool, man.”

Several users highlighted the importance of basic etiquette while travelling overseas. One comment stated, “Basic manners are free, yet some people refuse to practise them,” while another added, “Travelling abroad does not mean rules stop applying to you.” A user also questioned the intent behind sharing such content, writing, “Why glorify behaviour that inconveniences everyone else.”

