Indian-American exec criticises Indian ‘aunties’ for disrupting quiet Vietnam cruise with loud singing

Indian-American executive Deedy Das has called out a group of Indian women for disrupting a quiet cruise in Vietnam with their loud singing and “zero civic sense”. Deedy Das shared a video of an Indian woman who sang loudly during a quiet cruise. (X/@deedydas)

Das, a partner at Menlo Ventures, said that he was on a cruise of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam when a group of six Indian “aunties” entered the public lounge and began talking loudly. The women, all in their 50s, were boasting loudly about their Bollywood connections and “acting careers”, said Das.

Indian women disrupt cruise

“Insane experience with people with zero civic sense when traveling in Vietnam,” he wrote in an X post.

The former Google and Facebook executive said that 10 families were quietly enjoying the cruise from the boat’s only public lounge when the group of Indian women rolled in.

Das described the women as full of “Bollywood wife” energy. They apparently spent the first hour during their makeup and taking photographs, all while chatting loudly.

Bollywood brags and loud singing

According to the Indian-American venture capitalist, the women not only chatted loudly but also name-dropped their Bollywood connections.

They were “talking at 90 decibels about their ‘acting careers,’” he said. Das that they also bragged about knowing Anil Kapoor personally.

At this point, Das thought it could not get worse. He was wrong.

After taking pictures, doing their makeup, and talking at a volume where the whole lounge could hear their conversation, the women began singing Bollywood songs loudly.

“They start SINGING full volume Bollywood songs in the quiet lounge. Everyone else sits in stunned silence,” said Das. He said that the crew tried to shut the women down but they remained oblivious and continued singing.

Meanwhile, every other passenger in the lounge was exchanging looks of disbelief.

Internet reacts

Das shared a video of the women singing along with his post criticising their unruly behaviour.

The video has reignited the debate around Indians and their civic sense, a topic that frequently crops up on social media.

“Aunties making sure India's civic sense image stays low in front of the world,” wrote one person.

“This is the unfortunate reality of India. Completely selfish and ignorant behavior, mostly a result of poor nurturing from their parents (who may be rich but lack manners). IMO lack of civic sense has many downstream cascading effects for the brand of India that MAGA refers to,” X user Piyush Kumar opined.

“We Indians need to inculcate a mandatory "civic sense" subject starting from grade 1 now,” another said.