' ₹40,000 rent, ₹2.4 lakh deposit': Bengaluru flat hunt fuels debate on security deposits

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing their views on security deposits and rental practices in Bengaluru and other cities.

Sharing the details, Sharrma wrote, "A friend moved to Bangalore and was looking for a flat. He found one for ₹40,000 a month. The owner is asking for a six-month security deposit, which comes to ₹2.4 lakh, plus ₹40,000 in brokerage. Can someone explain the logic behind a six-month deposit? I haven't seen this as a normal practice in any other major city. And in many cases, landlords don't even return the full deposit at the end. Bangalore's rental market looks too hyped."

A post about Bengaluru's rental market has caught the attention of social media users after a man shared the costs his friend was asked to pay while searching for a flat in the city. The post was shared on X by user Paritsh Sharrma, who described his friend's experience of house hunting after moving to Bengaluru.

How did the internet react? Several users said a six-month deposit is not unusual.

"A six-month deposit is common in many metro and Tier-1 cities," one person wrote.

Another user linked the issue to Bengaluru's infrastructure, saying, "The rental market is skewed because infrastructure is broken. The concept of suburbs doesn't really exist because city infrastructure is poor. High rents are a symptom of a larger problem."

Some claimed that landlords often ask for even higher deposits. "He's being nice. Deposits can go up to 10 months' rent in Bengaluru," one comment read.

Others pointed to recent rental regulations. "As per the recent changes in rent law, only a two-month deposit is allowed," a user claimed.

Another wrote, "Tell them it's now a law that landlords can't ask for more than two months' rent as a deposit."

Not everyone had negative experiences. "It depends on your landlord. I have very decent folks and they took only a two-month advance," one user shared.

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Meanwhile, another commenter warned, "They won't return it. Take it from me."

The discussion also drew comparisons with other cities. "In Chennai, it's often 10 months and in many cases even 30-40% extra," one user claimed.

The post has once again started a conversation about Bengaluru's high rents, large security deposits and brokerage fees.