AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing today at aaccc.gov.in, here’s how to check
AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 will be released today, September 16. The steps to check the results is given here.
Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will release AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 on September 16, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
The candidates who have been allotted a seat in an institute can report at it from September 17 to September 23, 2026.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Final phase registration begins today at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in, check schedule
AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
- Click on AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The allotment of seats will be on the basis of candidate’s merit in the NEET UG examination. The admission will be for AIQ-Undergraduate [(BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS)] seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/Unani/Homoeopathy under Govt. /Govt. Aided/Central Universities/National Institutes/Deemed Universities and AIQ seats of B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3, stray vacancy round schedule out at mcc.nic.in, check dates here
The AIQ seats* coming under AACCC-UG Counseling 2026:
- 15% All India Quota UG (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) Seats of Govt./Govt. Aided Institute of all States/UTs
- 100% BAMS Seats of BHU, Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh
- 100% BAMS Seats of ITRA, Jamnagar, Gujarat (except nominated seats)
- 100% BAMS seats of NIA, Jaipur, Rajasthan (except nominated seats)
- 100% BAMS seats of NIA, Panchkula
- 100% BHMS seats of NIH, Kolkata, West Bengal (except nominated seats)
- 100% UG (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) Seats of all Deemed Universities
- 100% BSMS seats of NIS, Chennai (except nominated seats)
- 50% BAMS seats of AIIA, Goa
- 50% North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda &FolkMedicine Research, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh
- 50% BUMS seats of AMU, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
- 50% BAMS & BHMS seats of NEIA&H, Shillong, Meghalaya.
- AIQ seats of B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar, Gujarat
Haryana NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 out at uhsrugcounselling.com, link here
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News