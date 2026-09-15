TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Final phase registration begins today at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in, check schedule
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 final phase registration process will begin today, September 15, 2026. The complete schedule can be checked here.
Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 final phase registration on September 15, 2026. Candidates who want to check the counselling schedule can check it on the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
As per the official notice, the registration process will begin today and will end on September 17, 2026. Those who have registered for Phase I and II do not have to register again. The verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through email will be done on September 18, 2026.
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The candidates who have been allotted in the second phase and have not reported to the allotted college are not eligible to give options in the final phase of counselling. Other than these candidates, the web options can be exercised from September 19 to September 21, 2026.
The list of provisionally selected candidates will be available to candidates on the website on September 25, 2026.
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Reporting at the concerned colleges to verify original certificates, along with the tuition fee payment receipt, can be done till September 29, 2026.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: How to register
To apply for the final round, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
- Click on TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 final phase registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
- Login to the account.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and your application is submitted.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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