4-year-old girl abducted, raped in UP’s Budaun; hunt on for accused

A four-year-old girl, allegedly abducted by an unidentified person from Alapur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district while watching a Tazia procession outside her house on Thursday, was found injured in a field near her house on Friday morning, police said. The girl went missing on June 25 night and was found lying injured in a field the next day. (For Representation)

On Saturday, her medical examination report confirmed that she was raped, said Ankita Sharma, SSP, Budaun. Meanwhile, police are hunting for the accused who remains at large.

As per the police, a man filed a complaint on Thursday night stating that his four-year-old granddaughter had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Family members conducted an extensive search but failed to trace the child. On receiving the information, the Alapur police registered a case and formed special teams led by the inspector-in-charge. Following an intensive overnight search operation, the girl was rescued in a critical condition early on Friday.

The SSP said sections related to the rape of a minor and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the initial FIR, which was previously registered only under kidnapping charges.

Multiple police teams have been deployed in the area to track down and arrest the accused. Investigators are also questioning the victim’s family members for further leads.