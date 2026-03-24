Gorakhpur , A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer to marry a woman and defrauding her family of ₹15 lakh, police said. UP: Man impersonates as IAS officer to marry woman; dupes bride's family of ₹15 lakh

The complainant alleged that his daughter came across the profile of the accused, Pritam Nishad alias Arjun Singh , from Etah district, on an Instagram matrimonial group.

In the profile, he claimed to be an IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, currently posted in Manikpur. The accused shared photographs and interview videos to gain the family's trust, police said.

Nishad got engaged to the woman on November 20, 2025, in Etawah, while the wedding took place on March 11, 2026, at a marriage hall in Gorakhpur.

He then demanded ₹15 lakh for wedding expenses, of which ₹10 lakh was paid in advance and ₹5 lakh on the wedding day, police added.

Suspicion arose after the bride's family visited her after the wedding and found that the accused falsely claimed his identity. Police said that based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered.

Superintendent of Police Nimish Patil said, "The complainant informed the Cantt police that a person impersonating as an IAS officer had married his daughter. An FIR was registered last week, and the accused was arrested on Tuesday."

"During questioning, Nishad admitted that he had never appeared for the UPSC exam and had a BSc background. His motive was to earn money and gain respect by posing as an IAS officer. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 319 , 318 , 75 and 75 , 204 , 338 , 336 and 340 , police said.

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