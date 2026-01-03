BJP’s Faridpur MLA dies of cardiac arrest; PM, CM express grief

: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and two-time MLA from the Faridpur (reserved) Assembly constituency, Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal, passed away suddenly on Friday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 59. The sudden demise of the highly educated legislator has sent shockwaves through political and academic circles in Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal (Sourced)

Posting on X, Prime minister Narendra Modi stated, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal Ji, MLA from Faridpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was a dedicated and hardworking BJP leader committed to public welfare. His passing is an irreparable loss to the party. In this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters...”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the Faridpur MLA. In a post on X, he wrote, “The sudden demise of MLA Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal is extremely sad. Humble tributes. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at His lotus feet to the departed soul and give strength to the grieving family to bear this immense loss.”

Lal was attending a meeting convened by Uttar Pradesh Livestock Minister Dharmpal Singh at the Circuit House in Bareilly earlier in the day. The meeting was held to prepare a roadmap for development works proposed for the year 2026 and was attended by public representatives and senior divisional officials. The Faridpur MLA actively participated in the discussions.

Following the meeting, all attendees gathered at the Circuit House premises for lunch. During the meal, Shyam Bihari Lal reportedly began feeling unwell and was rushed to Medicity Hospital on Pilibhit Road. However, doctors declared him dead shortly after arrival.

According to Dr. Vimal Bhardwaj of Medicity Hospital, the MLA was brought in with complaints of severe chest pain and his condition had already deteriorated significantly by the time he reached the hospital. “We made all possible efforts to save him, including administering CPR. He was placed on ventilator support, but his condition continued to worsen and he could not be revived,” the doctor said.

Lal, a resident of a private colony on Pilibhit Road, was also the Head of the History Department at Rohilkhand University, reflecting his strong academic background alongside his political career. Born on January 1, 1966, in Shahjahanpur district, he had celebrated his birthday just a day before his untimely death.