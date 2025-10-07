Filipino nurse's US visa ordeal goes viral on Reddit. Here's what happened

A Reddit user has claimed that her US visa application was rejected without any document check being conducted. In the now-viral post, a Filipino nurse explained that she was planning on visiting America to attend the wedding of her boyfriend’s sister. She alleged that the US embassy staff told her she was “ineligible” for a visa despite answering their questions. Filipino Redditor claims US visa was rejected without document check: Here's what happened(X/@USAndIndia)

Redditor claims US visa was rejected

In her visa application, the nurse provided answers to all five questions. “Where are you heading to? Livingston, New Jersey; Purpose of your travel? My boyfriend and I will be attending his sister’s wedding; What’s your work? I’m a registered nurse working in insurance claims; Have you traveled before? Yes, I went to Bali, Indonesia, in July 2025; How long will you stay in the U.S.? Two weeks,” she shared on Reddit.

The aggrieved lady asked other users to explain to her what might have led to her visa application getting rejected. She couldn’t make out what she said in her answers that caused her to be deemed “ineligible.”

Netizens flock to comment section

Several users stepped up to guess what might have led to her visa request being denied. There was a prevailing view that the current regime in Washington has tightened regulations for visa approval to avoid illegal immigration. Several Redditors pointed out that nurses are in high demand in the US, and hence, the officials feared that she might use this opportunity to get a job in the country.

Netizens also discussed the idea that the embassy staff viewed her as a ‘TNT’ risk, which is an acronym for ‘tago ng tago’ (‘hiding and hiding’). The term, which is commonly used in the Philippines, refers to people who illegally extend their stay in the USA and live as undocumented immigrants.

Some also said that her boyfriend has a family in the USA, which makes her seem more capable of going the ‘TNT’ way and becoming an illegal immigrant. They highlighted the fact that she had travelled outside her country only once, which may have made her decision to go to the US seem suspicious to the embassy.

