Ranveer Allahbadia’s advice for people earning under ₹50,000: ‘Stop obsessing over where to invest’
Ranveer Allahbadia said people earning under ₹50,000 should focus on increasing income over investing.
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked a discussion online after sharing his views on income, savings and wealth building. In a post on X, Allahbadia said that people earning under ₹50,000 a month should focus more on improving their earning potential than obsessing over investment choices.
(Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia hard launches girlfriend with Insta post. Who is Juhi Bhatt?)
Ranveer Allahbadia shares money advice
Taking to X, Allahbadia wrote, "If you're earning under 50,000 a month, stop obsessing over where to invest. Start obsessing over how to earn more. Saving 5,000 rupees a month will not change your life. Doubling your income will. And never increase your lifestyle as fast as you increase your income. Fix the input before optimising the output. Something I had to figure out while building BeerBiceps from scratch."
His post quickly drew attention, with many users agreeing with his larger point about skill building and income growth. However, several others pointed out that the advice, while useful, may not be easy to follow for many people who are already struggling with rising living costs.
(Also read: Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ India’s Got Latent row: ‘Be very ashamed’)
The post on X has garnered more than 346k views and several reactions.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts to Allahbadia’s post
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "How can I double my income? I would really appreciate some unique and practical suggestions." Another said, " ₹50,000 is not much these days, especially in metro cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It may be enough for one person to live comfortably in a 1BHK or 2BHK, depending on the area, but there will not be much left to save. Building wealth on savings alone at that income level is extremely difficult, so the real way forward is to improve your skills, upgrade your education, and work consistently towards increasing your income."
A third user offered a different perspective and wrote, "True, but when the average monthly income of Indians is around ₹20,000 to ₹22,000, and nearly 95% of Indians earn less than ₹50,000, simply advising people to ‘earn more’ sounds easy and generic, but is not practically achievable at a mass scale. That is why investing wisely, no matter how much one earns, becomes extremely important."
(Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia shocked by 10-year-old's Instagram follower count: ‘Most confident kid I’ve met’)
Another person commented, "Earning ₹30,000 a month and still struggling to survive." One user added, "In my opinion, even if you earn ₹50,000, you should invest as much as you can. This will help you build an investment-first mindset and stay on track when your income increases. But yes, you should never settle for the same salary forever." Another summed up the debate by saying, "Doubling your income is more powerful than any savings hack in the book."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More