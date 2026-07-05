Ranveer Allahbadia’s advice for people earning under ₹50,000: ‘Stop obsessing over where to invest’

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked a discussion online after sharing his views on income, savings and wealth building. In a post on X, Allahbadia said that people earning under ₹50,000 a month should focus more on improving their earning potential than obsessing over investment choices. Ranveer Allahbadia’s advice on earning more before investing sparked debate among social media users. (Instagram/beerbiceps)

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Ranveer Allahbadia shares money advice Taking to X, Allahbadia wrote, "If you're earning under 50,000 a month, stop obsessing over where to invest. Start obsessing over how to earn more. Saving 5,000 rupees a month will not change your life. Doubling your income will. And never increase your lifestyle as fast as you increase your income. Fix the input before optimising the output. Something I had to figure out while building BeerBiceps from scratch."

His post quickly drew attention, with many users agreeing with his larger point about skill building and income growth. However, several others pointed out that the advice, while useful, may not be easy to follow for many people who are already struggling with rising living costs.

(Also read: Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ India’s Got Latent row: ‘Be very ashamed’)

The post on X has garnered more than 346k views and several reactions.

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