Ranveer Allahbadia shocked by 10-year-old's Instagram follower count: ‘Most confident kid I’ve met’

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is no stranger to interviewing popular celebrities, politicians, or newsmakers from across India, but a 10-year-old girl from Assam stunned the popular podcaster with the number of followers she had on social media at such a young age. Varenya Borbora, popularly known as 'Vivacious Varenya, was the latest guest on The Ranveer Show.(Instagram/ranveerallahbadia )

Varenya Borbora, popularly known as Vivacious Varenya, was the latest guest on The Ranveer Show after her standout confidence and excellent English gained popularity online.

"You are the most confident kid I've ever met in my life," Allahbadia remarked during the interview, to which the young creator quickly responded that "constant appreciation" from those around her boosted her confidence.

Allahbadia was shocked when the 10-year-old disclosed the number of followers she had. "On Instagram, 1.9 million," she said.

"1.9 million! Wow!" the podcast host was shocked. By the time the podcast was released, the 10-year-old had even more followers, reaching over 2 million.

"At an age when most kids are figuring out homework, she’s already making a mark on the internet. Her confidence and clarity will leave you inspired," the caption of the post on Instagram read.

Who Is Vivacious Varenya?

Varenya Borbora is a content creator from Jorhat, Assam. Her mother, Masumi Sharma Borbora, manages her Instagram account. The 10-year-old is known for her confident manner of speaking with fluent English and expressive delivery. Her content includes vlogs and educational videos.

Her YouTube account has over 16,500 subscribers and is run by her father, Pranjal Borbora.

She said that she started by making videos to capture her world. "I would just snatch my mother's phone and say mama can I make a video? I would do house tours at first," she revealed.