Ranveer Allahbadia hard launches girlfriend with Insta post. Who is Juhi Bhatt?

“Sun, moon, stars & everything in between,” the podcaster wrote while sharing the pictures. “Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have.”

Ranveer Allahbadia shared an Instagram carousel featuring three pictures from Masai Mara National Park in Kenya. The first picture shows him posing with Juhi Bhatt. In the second picture, he was seen holding her up. The third picture showed Bhatt alone, smiling inside what appears to be a tourist vehicle.

After spending much of last year mired in controversy over his comments made on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia is now in the news for his personal life. The podcast host yesterday “hard launched” his girlfriend Juhi Bhatt on Instagram, confirming their relationship after months of speculation.

The post has received 7 lakh ‘likes’ and over 4,000 congratulatory comments, including messages from Orry and Farah Khan.

Who is Juhi Bhatt? Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor and content creator. Some reports suggest that she is 29 years old and originally from Dehradun.

Juhi Bhatt is best known for her roles in the TV shows Tum Se Na Ho Paayega and Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.

She is a pilates and surfing enthusiast with nearly half a million followers on Instagram.

Bhatt’s Instagram account features pictures from her trips along with promotional posts for work she has done.

She is also a dog lover and often shares pictures with her pet dog.

As a content creator, she has collaborated with brands like OPPO, Skechers, Dot & Key, Shein and many others.

Recently, Juhi Bhatt had been spotted walking with Allahbadia at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Buzz around their relationship had grown when a fan approached Allahbadia for a picture and he politely refused saying “Bhai abhi girlfriend ke saath hun”.