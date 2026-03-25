Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ India’s Got Latent row: ‘Be very ashamed’

Comedian Kunal Kamra has criticised YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for “milking” the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, after the latter spoke about losing followers due to the row. Kamra accused Allahbadia of ignoring the wider impact the controversy had on the comedy community.

The criticism came after Allahbadia took to X to reflect on the impact of the controversy on his brand, saying, “It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.”

He said that the episode reminded him of a couplet by poet Kabir about resilience and determination. "A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding," he added.

Responding sharply, Kamra accused Allahbadia of ignoring the wider impact the controversy had on the comedy community. “30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re,” he wrote.

Kamra further claimed that shows were cancelled, venues backed out and comedians continue to face the fallout. “Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side. Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s, lower your gaze & be very ashamed,” he wrote.

Kamra also said, “You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing.”