Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ India’s Got Latent row: ‘Be very ashamed’
Kunal Kamra has slammed Ranveer Allahbadia for “milking” India's Got Latent row, saying comedians suffered while he ignored the wider impact of the controversy.
Comedian Kunal Kamra has criticised YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for “milking” the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, after the latter spoke about losing followers due to the row.
The criticism came after Allahbadia took to X to reflect on the impact of the controversy on his brand, saying, “It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.”
He said that the episode reminded him of a couplet by poet Kabir about resilience and determination. "A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding," he added.
Responding sharply, Kamra accused Allahbadia of ignoring the wider impact the controversy had on the comedy community. “30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re,” he wrote.
Kamra further claimed that shows were cancelled, venues backed out and comedians continue to face the fallout. “Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side. Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s, lower your gaze & be very ashamed,” he wrote.
Kamra also said, “You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing.”
What was the ‘Latent’ controversy?
The controversy dates back to 2025, when Allahbadia appeared on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. During the episode, he made crude comments about parents and sex that many viewers found offensive. The show also featured creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.
Although the episode was later taken down, clips continued to circulate online, triggering widespread backlash and complaints from different parts of the country. The issue escalated beyond social media, with the matter being raised in Parliament and multiple police cases filed against individuals linked to the show. All episodes were eventually removed from the streaming platform.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More