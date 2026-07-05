Planning to buy Revolt RVX? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Powered by a new 4 kW mid-drive PMSM motor taking energy from a 3.24 kWh portable battery, the Revolt RVX promises up to 160 km range on a single charge, while it can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric motorcycle is capable of sprinting 0.40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The motorcycle comes with multiple riding modes, including Eco, City, Sport, and Boost. Revolt claims the RVX can be charged 0-80% using a standard charger, while a fast charger can top it up from zero to 80% in 80 minutes.

Revolt Motors has launched its latest electric motorcycle, Revolt RVX . The sporty electric motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes the subsidy available under the PM E-Drive scheme. The actual price of the EV is ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), though. For the customers in Delhi, the EV offers an even more lucrative proposition, as they can avail the benefit of both PM E-Drive and the Delhi EV Policy, which will effectively bring down the cost of the electric motorcycle to ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). Someone planning to scrap their old ICE-powered bike or scooter can buy the Revolt RVX at an even lower price of ₹85,000 (ex-showroom).

While carrying the signature design elements of the other Revolt electric motorcycles, the RVX gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, it gets front USD fork and rear monoshock absorber.

If you are planning to buy the Revolt RVX and wondering what the monthly EMI would be for you, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid the buying process.