Oslo travel guide 2026: 10 places to see, from Viking history to The Scream and the Christmas market

Oslo rewards that kind of attention. It lays its marvels out quietly: a Viking ship curving up out of the dusk, a marble roof sloping into a fjord, a gold wall on which the word bomb is stencilled in red. We went in November 2018, my daughter and I, with a loose list and no idea how much of it would stay with us.

There is a particular silence that falls over a train carriage when the first real snow arrives. A rail yard slides past the window, its tracks drawn in white, wooden houses stacked up a dark hillside, a pale sky with a great deal of weather in it. I have crossed many borders by air without remembering one. I remember that yard.

Oslo at a glance Best for: history, design, art and a gentle introduction to Norway.

Time: five days is comfortable; three covers the essentials.

Check first: the Viking ships are closed until late 2027.

Winter: short days; the Christmas market runs 7 November to 3 January in 2026.

Money: cashless and expensive, but the Opera roof and Vigeland Park are free. A short history Oslo’s story starts at the head of a long fjord. By the sagas, Harald Hardrada made it a trading place around 1048, and around 1300 Haakon V built Akershus above the harbour (Britannica). After a fire in 1624, Christian IV moved the timber city west under the fortress and named it Christiania; it became Oslo again on 1 January 1925. Norway adopted its constitution in 1814, left its union with Sweden peacefully in 1905 and was occupied by Germany from 1940 to 1945.

Arriving: rails, snow and a lit tower I trust trains more than airports. Oslo Central opens onto Jernbanetorget, where trams slide through like patient animals and, at night, a lit tower stands over the departure boards. The people waiting wore good puffer jackets and said nothing, which I take to be the national form of courtesy.

The red carriage On the Bergen Line, the state railway Vy runs a family carriage with a playroom built in: an enclosed two-storey soft-play space with a ladder, a crawl tunnel and a reading nook, beside seats from which a parent can see in (A Little Adrift). The designers turned a long, noisy carriage into a room within a room. Check the layout when you book.

The ships A warning first: the Viking Ship Museum on Bygdøy is closed while it is rebuilt as the Museum of the Viking Age, targeted for late 2027 (Norway Explained).

The Gokstad ship, was built about AD 890 and buried a chieftain around AD 900. It is oak, 24 metres long, with room for 32 oarsmen; the panel says it could exceed twelve knots and reach Iceland. The grave was robbed in the Viking Age, so only beds, a sleigh, dogs and horses remained. The thieves took the treasure, and the museum kept the ship, which is not a bad summary of how history works.

The Oseberg ship is the beauty: found near Tønsberg in 1903, it held the grave of two women. A panel on its five carved animal heads admits nobody knows whether they were carried in the funeral procession or mounted for protection; I trust a museum that admits it is guessing. The skeletal Tune ship, found in 1867, completes the trio.

A castle from a film From the Opera House roof I photographed old buildings across the water: turrets, a brick tower, grey roofs. It was Akershus Fortress, a medieval stronghold and the building most often named as the inspiration for the castle in Frozen. Travel sources say the exterior of Arendelle castle is inspired by Akershus and the interior by Stiftsgården in Trondheim (Fjord Tours), and Visit Norway reports that the Frozen 2 filmmakers toured Oslo (Visit Norway). It is the right place for a daughter who knows the film; the grounds are free, by one guide’s account open daily 06:00 to 21:00 (StoryHunt).

A detour to Bergen Bergen is usually credited for the village, and I stood on the lookout above it, pointing at the North Pole.

Water: the Opera House Designed by Snøhetta, the Opera House sits at the fjord’s edge like a glacier that has agreed to wear glass. A slab of white stone slopes from the water to the roof, and you may walk the whole way, a democratic gesture I have seldom seen in a national monument. From the top, Oslo seemed a city in the middle of a sentence.

Peace: the Nobel story Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite, left his fortune to fund prizes and asked that the peace prize be chosen by a Norwegian parliamentary committee. It is still given in Oslo, each 10 December at City Hall. The Nobel Peace Centre opened in 2005 in a former railway station; its gold entrance wall carries, in red stencil, Ban the Bomb, an exhibition on the 2017 laureate, ICAN. Exhibitions rotate.

One panel I cannot forget covers the Bikini Atoll tests. A photograph shows a US doctor examining Hiroshi Kebenli, a boy burned while fishing on a reef during the 1954 Bravo test, who died as a teenager of radiation-related illness. The panel says the United States has never acknowledged the tests as the cause. There is no commentary. The facts do the work.

Let a child read it at her own pace and wait for her question. An orange display of children’s belongings asks, in two languages, What would you bring along?