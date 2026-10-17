Ludhiana: Car trader’s wife booked for stealing licensed pistol

A Ludhiana-based car trader has accused his wife of stealing his licensed pistol and six live cartridges from their home on Pakhowal Road. The police have registered a case against the woman, Bhagwant Kaur, a resident of Hambran, following an inquiry into the complaint. The couple had been married for barely three months after meeting on Facebook. (HT File)

The couple had been married for barely three months after meeting on Facebook.

The complainant, Chitwanpal Singh, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road, told the police that his wife took his Webley and Scott .30-bore pistol, bearing serial number 4519, along with six live cartridges, from their home on October 1.

According to Singh, his wife left home that day, saying she was going with her sister and would return in a few days. He said he discovered the weapon missing a few days later when he checked the locker in his almirah.

Singh alleged that when he asked his wife to return the firearm, she refused and threatened him, prompting him to approach the police.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police also reportedly examined allegations that Bhagwant Kaur had been harassing her husband.

Following the inquiry, the police registered a case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (theft in a dwelling house) and Section 25(1B) of the Arms Act.

Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said the matter was under investigation and further action would be taken based on its findings.