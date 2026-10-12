Leaving food out to cool? Dietitian shares common food storage mistakes to avoid food poisoning

Do you also leave cooked food on the counter to let it cool? Everyday shortcuts like this may make your work in the kitchen easier, but leaving food out for too long can increase the risk of food poisoning.

You may associate food poisoning with eating out, but even home-cooked meals require careful handling and storage to stay safe. Ingredient quality and hygiene during cooking, sure, are relevant for food safety, but what happens after a meal is prepared is also significant. How long the food is left out, how it is refrigerated, and how it is reheated can all affect food safety.

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Moreover, proper food storage can help prevent unnecessary food wastage too. An expert commented on how storage mistakes can compromise food safety.

Dr Eileen Canday, the head of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, simplified the guidelines for storing, refrigerating, and reheating food safely.

Food left out in warm conditions for too long may become unsafe to eat as bacteria multiply. The dietician explained, “Most food poisoning bacteria tend to grow at the rate of doubling their numbers every 20 minutes between 5C and 60C.” This means food may look and smell fine but still pose a risk of food poisoning.

What are the most common foods that get spoiled first? The dietician named a few foods that are the first to get spoilt.

“Milk is one of the first foods that become spoilt since the composition of milk helps the growth of bacteria. Rice, dal, curries, and fresh fruits that have been kept out of refrigeration can also be hazardous if left for more than 2 to 3 hours,” she said.

Even foods such as bread, nuts, and dry foods can develop mould in humid conditions. This shows that foods spoil in different ways: while milk supports bacterial growth, moisture causes mould to grow on dry foods.